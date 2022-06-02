" I don't want to depress myself with the history of the organization right now so I'm gonna think about the bright moments" - Steph Curry reflects on his tenure with Golden State Warriors ahead of 2022 NBA Finals Game 1

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have come a long way since the organization drafted him. He wasn't always in their plans, with the New York Knicks touted to be his primary landing spot in the 2011 draft. Curry's career didn't get off to the brightest start, with injuries hampering his chances of staying with the Warriors, his questionable fit with Monta Ellis, and several other reasons.

He reflected on those moments and spoke about Golden State's evolution during his time there ahead of the 2022 NBA Finals Game 1, saying:

"To see the evolution from that year to now, the fact that six out of last eight years we've been in the Finals, like it's crazy to think about, for sure. Speak about all the different people that have had a part in that: myself, Klay, Dramymond and Andre. "

Curry continued:

"All the vets that have played significant roles for us, our front office, Joel and Peter, like it's been an amazing run, we obviously feel like we still have a lot left in the tank, that's why we're here. I don't want to depress myself with the history of the organization right now so I'm not gonna think about the bright moments."

Steph Curry delivers on his promise as Golden State Warriors return to the NBA Finals

Last year, when Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors lost in the play-in tournament and failed to make the NBA Playoffs, Curry made an emphatic statement.

"You don' wanna see us next year," said Curry after Golden State's loss to Memphis Grizzlies for the final spot in the playoffs.

The Warriors endured a tumultuous stretch following their fifth NBA Finals appearance in a row. Kevin Durant left the team and joined the Brooklyn Nets, while Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were out with long-term injuries.

Golden State had great expectations for the 2020-21 NBA season, but Thompson sustained an Achilles tear during an offseason workout, which ruled him out for the second consecutive campaign.

Curry and Green could only lead the Warriors to the play-in tournament, which they failed to win, losing two consecutive matches against the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors, arguably the most successful team in the last decade, didn't take long to get back to the top, though. They have come in with a positive mindset this season. adding quality depth to their roster, featuring a good mix of young and veteran players.

Steph Curry has been an excellent leader for the team. He has come up big in the postseason as well, which has been key to the Warriors making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years.

