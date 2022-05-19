"I want to run into people and see who falls down first; I want to see who quits first" - 6x All-Star sends stone-cold message after Miami Heat's impressive win over Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat drew first blood in the Eastern Conference finals, outclassing the Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 on Tuesday in Miami. While Jayson Tatum started strong, dropping 21 points in the first half, Jimmy Butler’s offensive outburst in the second half helped the Heat turn the game around.

Butler contributed effectively on both ends, dropping 41 points – along with four steals and three blocks.

The series carries the status of a high-octane matchup, with both teams having players who strive to be defensively strong.

Ethan J. Skolnick, 5 Reasons Sports @EthanJSkolnick Jimmy Butler; “I like physicality, I want to run into people and see who falls down first. I want to see who quits first.” Jimmy Butler; “I like physicality, I want to run into people and see who falls down first. I want to see who quits first.” https://t.co/D6Jzjk7nCm

Although the Celtics made it to the Eastern Conference finals with a display of pure strength, Butler seemed unfazed. After the game, Butler spoke about enjoying the challenge:

“I like physicality. Like, I want to run into people and see who falls down first. Who’s going to quit first? I think that’s the style of basketball I like to play.

“You know, I was 0-for-2 from 3(-point range) tonight. I want to go 0-for-0 next game, because I just want to keep banging into people.”

Butler was clinical, shooting 63.2% from the field and making 17 of 18 free throws. With the Celtics using their physical strength on defense to their advantage, Butler was able to do a good job of drawing fouls consistently. That played a big role in deciding the pace of the game.

Butler was especially good in the third quarter, when the Heat went on a 22-2 run to start the second half. The six-time All-Star scored 17 points in the third, converting four field goals and nine free throws. Miami outscored the Celtics 39-14 in that period, and that’s pretty much where the game got out of their reach.

The Miami Heat will need more contributions from Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro

Butler is known for his defensive prowess and has taken pride in his ability to shut down his matchups. However, the theme of the 2022 NBA playoffs has been slightly different in terms of his responsibilities. With Kyle Lowry in and out of the lineup, Butler has become a consistent offensive producer, averaging 29.8 points per game in the playoffs.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT yea they had us in the first half we're not gonna lie. #IYKYK yea they had us in the first half we're not gonna lie. #IYKYK https://t.co/jDDy3oGdNQ

While Butler can get the team going offensively, in a seven-game series against a team like the Boston Celtics, a lot more is expected from others as well. Bam Adebayo, Miami's second-highest scorer in the playoffs, has averaged only 14.3 ppg – and has been outdone by Butler in other categories as well.

Tyler Herro, playing a supporting role from the bench, has averaged only 14.2 ppg – after putting up an average of 20.7 ppg in the regular season. Although the Heat haven’t looked uncomfortable in the playoffs, they will need others to start firing as well – considering the defensive strength of their foe, the Celtics.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein