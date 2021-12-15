“I will remember that night forever so tonight will be as memorable for Steph Curry” - Ray Allen with a emotional message on Instagram as Stephen Curry breaks his 3-pt record

Ray Allen is one of the best NBA shooters of all time, and his 3-point record was broken by Stephen Curry on Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors played the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, as Curry is just two three-point makes away from breaking Allen’s record.

Allen took to his Instagram to congratulate Curry just hours before the game began on TNT. Allen talked about his own experience breaking Reggie Miller’s 3-point record. (Miller served as the color commentator on the broadcast for TNT.)

The caption to a picture of Miller and Curry talking to each other went,

“As I look back on the day when I passed @reggiemillertnt to be the all time leader in the @nba in 3 pointers, I had the opportunity to not only share that stage with my teammates and the great Reggie Miller but I also had the opportunity to share it with the late, great @kobebryant I will remember that night forever and so tonight will be just as memorable for @stephencurry30 as he passes me on the list and oh what a night it will be! All I ask is, can y’all save me a seat please, (director) Spike (Lee) didn’t return my calls!🤣”

The sporting world watched Wednesday night as Curry set the record, and it was undoubtedly a special night. It is great to see the camaraderie between active and retired, who pass the torch as the league grows. Allen hugged Curry as the game stopped to honor Curry.

Stephen Curry's shooting throughout his career made the record-breaking night not a surprise. Curry, the No. 7 pick in the 2009 draft, has become one of the best shooters in NBA history and might have closed the door on any potential argument Wednesday night.

Holding a record like this is incredible, and taking it from another Hall of Famer is special.

How Ray Allen paved the road for Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry taking a three

Ray Allen was one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history, allowing Stephen Curry to expand on what he started. Allen, at his peak, took 7.5 3s per game between 2002-07. Curry has not shot under seven 3s a game since the 2011-12 season.

Only three players have led the league in 3-point attempts three or more times. That list has James Harden with three, Ray Allen with three and Stephen Curry with an insane six.

Curry has taken what Allen has started to new heights, but Allen was the first player to lead the NBA in 3-point attempts three times. Allen held the record for most 3-point attempts with 653 in a single season in 2005-06 until Curry came along and smashed that one, too, with 886 in 2015-16.

It is hard to compare players from different eras of NBA history, but it is clear Allen was before his time. Imagine the damage Allen, who retired in 2014, could have done in the modern NBA, where players are taking upwards of 10 3s a game.

On top of that, Allen’s career sets a mold for Stephen Curry that Curry can follow. Allen was able to prolong his career by being a great 3-point shooter and playing as a sparkplug shooter off the bench. Eventually, Curry will get older, and his body won’t allow him to make all the fantastic plays at the rim that he does so often, but his shooting touch should last longer.

Stephen Curry breaking Ray Allen’s record is a special night for both. Allen paved the way for what Curry has become, and Curry has taken that and changed the NBA forever.

Allen is now in second at 2,972. Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who retired in 2005, has 2,560 and is third. James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets is still active and in fourth at 2,509.

