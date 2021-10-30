"I wish that moment on no other athlete ever because it was very nerve-racking" - LeBron James on his NBA debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers 18 years ago

LeBron James had two reasons to celebrate last night. It was the 18th anniversary of his NBA debut and his team the LA Lakers defeated the team that had drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers, by a score of 113-101 on the special night.

LeBron James was asked whether he had the chance to reflect on playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the anniversary of his NBA debut. As per Spectrum SportsNet, LeBron had this say:

"No, I did not get an opportunity to reflect on the anniversary of my first NBA game. But now I do, and it's just a treat to be able to play the game, you know, for this long and to play it at the level I'm able to play it at. It's just an honor and a treat and I don't take it for granted."

Lebron James also took some time to joke about his debut performance and his current stint with the LA Lakers before returning to complete his thoughts on the matter.

"I mean, I had 25 (points) in that first game? 25 or so. I had 26 in my first game?! Yeah, so I just tried to up myself. I'm getting better. I'm getting better with age, just like wine, so."

"No, but it is a treat and I would never forget that moment. You know, being in Arco (Arena) and putting that Cavs uniform on, that wine and gold for the first time and stepping on an NBA floor. It was just very unique. And I wish that moment on no other athlete ever because it was very nerve-wracking, I'll tell you that."

LeBron James with the LA Lakers in his 19th NBA season

LeBron James looks on at the Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers game

Since making his debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings at the team's former home stadium, Arco Arena, LeBron James has had a Hall of Fame NBA career.

Having won four NBA titles and Finals MVP awards, four MVP awards and 17 All-Star team selections, LeBron James is still continuing his journey as one of the greatest players of all time.

Over the course of his illustrious career, LeBron has been the standard bearer for excellence. But in the latter part of his career he has also become the standard for longevity.

At 36 years old, LeBron James is still considered one of the top players in the league. He won his fourth Finals MVP Award after the LA Lakers' 2019-20 championship run and is someone who can ensure the Lakers' success this season.

LeBron James continues to take on new roles late in his career. As he switches from being a playmaker to a scorer for the LA Lakers this season, he is on track to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's All-Time Points Leaders list.

