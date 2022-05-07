“I wouldn’t mind seeing Kyrie Irving back with LeBron James” - Kendrick Perkins proposes blockbuster trade sending Kyrie Irving to the LA Lakers for 8-time All-Star

NBA analysts have continued to suggest trades for the LA Lakers ahead of the 2022 offseason. The latest was Kendrick Perkins proposing a Kyrie Irving for Anthony Davis trade.

The Lakers had a disappointing campaign, finishing the season 16 games under .500. Blame has gone around, involving LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and head coach Frank Vogel.

In an attempt to start rectifying the situation, the Lakers front office fired Vogel and are now in the market for a new head coach. Analyst Stephen A Smith has suggested the Lakers trade James, pointing out that he is their only valuable piece.

However, Perkins has come out to say that the Lakers should consider trading for Irving. He believes they should send Davis over to the Brooklyn Nets, stating:

"If I'm the Lakers, I would consider trading Anthony Davis for Kyrie Irving. I think that it's time for both franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, to get a new change.

"I think the players need a new change. I wouldn't mind seeing Kyrie Irving back with LeBron James, a guy that he went to the finals with and won a championship. And I also wouldn't mind seeing Anthony Davis team up with Kevin Durant in the Eastern Conference."

Perkins speculated about how Davis will fit into the Eastern Conference. He also explained why the Lakers would be the perfect fit for Irving, stating:

"Give him a change of scenery. Bring Kyrie Irving back, where his mentor, in the late great Kobe Bryant, played for, and give him an opportunity to put on a Lakers jersey and play alongside LeBron James. I think it's a win-win for both organizations."

It is hard to imagine this trade materializing, especially considering how things went the last time Irving and James played together. Although they were successful on the court, they did not have a great off-court relationship.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James won the championship in 2016

LeBron James No. 23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and teammate Irving No.2.

When LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, he was returning to Kyrie Irving's team.

The All-Star guard was selected with the first overall pick in the 2011 draft. Although he did not have much success carrying the team, his talent was undeniable.

In James' first year back, Irving had to relinquish his role as the top player on the team. They reached the finals, but unfortunately, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

With LeBron's leadership, they made another finals appearance in 2016. This time, they made history after overcoming a 3-1 deficit and winning the title over the 73-9 Warriors.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Friday is the 4th anniversary of the Cavaliers completing their comeback from 3-1 down in the 2016 NBA Finals with a 93-89 win over the Warriors in Game 7 in Oakland.



LeBron James had 27 pts & 11 rebs and Kyrie Irving had 26 pts as the Cavs claimed their 1st-ever NBA title. Friday is the 4th anniversary of the Cavaliers completing their comeback from 3-1 down in the 2016 NBA Finals with a 93-89 win over the Warriors in Game 7 in Oakland.LeBron James had 27 pts & 11 rebs and Kyrie Irving had 26 pts as the Cavs claimed their 1st-ever NBA title. https://t.co/5NzQqze8Ff

James and Irving have had success playing together in the past. However, Irving has expressed his commitment to staying in Brooklyn. Even if he does not get a contract extension this offseason, he might choose to exercise his player option for the 2022-23 season.

