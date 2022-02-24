Ian O’Connor reveals coach Mike Krzyzewski came close to leaving Duke to join the LA Lakers at the behest of Kobe Bryant : “I would say that was probably the closest he came to actually leaving Duke”

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski are two of the most notable modern basketball figures.

Both Krzyzewski and Bryant were successful on the biggest stages. And it appears the two competitive forces once talked about teaming up.

Bryant, one of the top superstars the league has ever seen, was one of the game's most competitive players, doing everything in his power to win. Krzyzewski is one of the most successful coaches in college basketball history.

Krzyzewski coached Bryant to gold medals at the Olympics with Team USA in 2008 and 2012, continuing their relationship. Bryant has said several times, even before the Team USA experience, that he would have chosen Duke if he hadn't gone straight to the NBA from high school.

On "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday, New York Post columnist Ian O'Connor said Bryant recruited Krzyzewski to coach the Lakers in 2004.

"In 2004, Kobe really recruited him to coach the Lakers, he took that very seriously. ... I would say that was probably the closest he came to actually leaving Duke."

The bond between Kobe Bryant and Mike Krzyzewski

Kobe Bryant, right, and Mike Krzyzewski during their time with Team USA

Throughout their careers, Kobe Bryant and Mike Krzyzewski won at the highest level. The two basketball minds have become role models for the sport, demonstrating what it takes to become a winner on and off the court. The competitive nature of Bryant and Krzyzewski was something the two admired about each other.

Throughout his years at Duke, many wondered if Krzyzewski would ever make the jump to the professional ranks. For some of the top college coaches, the only opportunity to lure them away from campus is if the opportunity to coach in the NBA is too enticing to pass up.

The opportunity to coach Bryant and the LA Lakers would most likely have been the most enticing offer Krzyzewski ever received to make the leap to the NBA. The two could have teamed up to create a special tandem.

Krzyzewski coached Team USA to three gold medals: in 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro). He was also an assistant on two other gold medal-winning teams. Krzyzewski, who is retiring after this season, also led Duke to five NCAA titles and 12 Final Four appearances.

Bryant won five NBA championships with the Lakers.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein