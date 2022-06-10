“We’ve seen a Boston 1-year dynasty before” - Ice Cube throws shade at the 2008 Boston Celtics team, says he’s not worried about the current iteration of the Celtics building a dynasty

With the Boston Celtics taking the lead in the NBA finals over the Golden State Warriors, the hype is building around the team.

One person not buying into the hype is rapper Ice Cube, who is not worried about a possible new Celtics dynasty. Ice Cube also threw shade at the 2008 Boston Celtics, led by Paul Pierce.

During an appearance on "First Take," Ice Cube recommended holding off on calling the current Boston team a potential dynasty because of their recent history. Ice Cube said:

"You know, we've seen Boston have a one-year dynasty before, so I'm not worried about that. So I think they got some great pieces, great players, and you know, we'll see. Let's make sure they win one first before we talk about the years to come stuff."

While the LA Lakers fan may be making his comments from a biased position, he does have a point. The 2008 Celtics were supposed to be a dynasty led by their "Big Three" of superstars.

That Boston team only won one championship and made one other finals appearance before the front office dismantled the core. While those trades ultimately led to the current Celtics team, the previous dynasty could be considered disappointing.

For the current Celtics to establish a dynasty of their own, they will need to defeat the NBA's current dynasty in the Warriors. If the current Boston team can win the finals, they will have as many championships as the 2008 team.

Still, the Celtics have plenty of work to do to surpass the last Celtics dynasty.

Can the current Boston Celtics begin a dynasty by beating the Warriors?

With Boston maintaining control after Game 3, they need to win two more games to secure their 18th title.

While Ice Cube had a point about the current generation of Boston Celtics not achieving dynasty status yet, they are in a strong position. Winning Game 3 of the NBA finals usually means that a team will win the series.

The current Boston Celtics still have plenty of work to do to finish the Warriors and win their 18th championship. Throughout the Warriors dynasty, the Celtics have had Golden State's number.

"The Celtics are better than the Warriors & have proven it over the last several years. ... New England exceptionalism — we might be on the dawn of another New England dynasty erupting out of the Earth's crust." — Kevin Wildes on why he has Boston winning Game 1:

Kevin Wildes would ultimately be proven correct in his prediction. Boston won Game 1 of the NBA finals on the road. With last night's win at home, the Celtics have shown they can beat Golden State at either location.

Golden State can make the same claim if they win Game 4, so the series is not over yet. Still, Boston has the advantage and will maintain an advantage if the teams keep trading wins.

If the Warriors cannot beat Boston twice, the Celtics will win their 18th championship. No team has beaten the Boston Celtics two games in a row during the playoffs, so Boston's chances look strong.

As for another possible dynasty, Boston has plenty of work to do to prove Ice Cube wrong.

