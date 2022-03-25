ICYMI: Ben Simmons' fiancé Maya Jama seen with Patty Mills' wife Alyssa in Miami, prompts speculation that the reportedly injured player might be traveling with the team

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping that at some point, Ben Simmons could still make his NBA regular-season debut for the team. While there is no definite timetable for his return, head coach Steve Nash is still looking forward to seeing the Australian superstar take to the court soon. Just how soon that will be is the answer everyone is looking for.

With the Brooklyn Nets scheduled to face the Miami Heat on Saturday, numerous Nets fans were tickled with a scene in Miami Beach. Maya Jama, Simmons’ fiance was spotted having a good time with Patty Mills’ wife Alyssa. There may be nothing more to it than friends spending some time together, but the prospect of the three-time All-Star joining the team on the road is a positive sign.

Christopher Lavinio @ChrisLavinio



Does this mean Ben is traveling with the team? We know the Nets didn’t want him to fly because of his back. A sign of hope perhaps?



(via @MayaJama Instagram)

A few days ago, the former Philadelphia 76ers star had an epidural to take some of the pressure off of his back. The rehabiliation requires him to stay in Brooklyn to rest. If his fiance is now in Miami with the wife of a good friend who happens to be an Australian and a teammate, then something exciting could be happening.

Steve Nash has repeatedly said in interviews that he does not mind playing Simmons in the postseason without any regular-season matches under his belt. However, the ideal and best-case scenario is for him to get his wind and legs back before the play-ins or playoffs begin.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis Steve Nash said he'd have no problem dropping Ben Simmons right into a playoff game even if he hadn’t played a second during the regular season. #Nets Steve Nash said he'd have no problem dropping Ben Simmons right into a playoff game even if he hadn’t played a second during the regular season. #Nets

Besides his conditioning, the Brooklyn Nets will also try to fast-track Simmons’ chemistry with the team, particularly with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Regardless of what Steve Nash will ask him to do, having him play as many minutes as possible with the team will be a big help.

Unless Simmons laces it up, expect sights like Maya Jama spending time around the significant other of Nets players to cause a sensation.

What can the fans expect from Ben Simmons if and when he plays for the Brooklyn Nets?

Chemistry and rhythm are significant issues if and when Ben Simmons debuts for the Brooklyn Nets this season. [Photo: ESPN]

With no training camp, preseason or regular-season games, it’s unfair to expect Ben Simmons to be his All-Star self. His role will likely be very limited and could come off the bench so as not to disrupt the team’s budding chemistry.

Brooklyn’s growing more confident that they can find the form that pushed them to the best record in the East at the start of the season. Even with the 24-year-old probably struggling for form, as long as they have KD and Kyrie, they should be one of the top teams in the NBA.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "Ben Simmons is exactly what the Nets are missing right now.. there is an expectation that he will play this year" ~ @ShamsCharania "Ben Simmons is exactly what the Nets are missing right now.. there is an expectation that he will play this year" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive https://t.co/ghwFIKOTT1

The coaching staff can simplify his role once he’s inserted into the lineup. Brooklyn’s defense has been spotty for most of the season and this is where Ben Simmons excels. There should be less pressure on him to be a stud on defense as he gets into game shape.

The Nets' ceiling and floor will be better if and when Ben Simmons finally gets to play.

