ICYMI: Brooklyn Nets star does his best impression of NFL star Tyreek Hill's peace sign on his way to an emphatic dunk

The Brooklyn Nets recorded an emphatic win against the top-seeded Miami Heat on Saturday night at FTX Arena. While the 110-95 victory was a big boost for Brooklyn, one of the highlights was Andre Drummond's breakaway dunk halfway through the third quarter.

At the time of the play, the Nets led by 35 points but did not take their feet off the accelerator. They led by as much as 34 before the Heat trimmed the lead to end the game 110-95.

What was so eye-catching about Drummond's dunk was the big man doing an impression of NFL player Tyreek Hill's peace sign. The wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins has been fined severely for flashing a peace sign at defenders on his way to the end zone. Drummond did the same after intercepting a pass from Kyle Lowry meant for Tyler Herro.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob just witnessed *Andre Drummond* throw up a peace sign like he’s Tyreek Hill just witnessed *Andre Drummond* throw up a peace sign like he’s Tyreek Hill https://t.co/0S1IGolLWk

Blake Griffin did the same after draining a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter. It is unclear if the NBA will frown on it as the NFL has done. In 2019, Hill was fined $10,000 for the unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Brooklyn Nets are three games behind the sixth-seeded Toronto Raptors

Kyrie Irving, left, and Bruce Brown shake hands with Patty Mills of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets (39-35), who have won seven of their past nine games, are jockeying for seeding in their final eight games. Brooklyn, eighth in the Eastern Conference, hosts the ninth-place Charlotte Hornets (38-36) in a critical game on Sunday night.

Brooklyn led the Eastern Conference but went 3-17 from Jan. 23 through March 6, a swoon sparked by Kevin Durant's knee injury.

Although Durant seems unfazed by the standings and the opposition they'll face in the postseason, he will undoubtedly like to avoid the play-in tournament.

If the Nets finish eighth, they will have to play against the seventh-place team to clinch the No. 7 seed in the East.

•Got Kyrie Irving back full-time

•Ben Simmons is making progression

•Nets smoke the Heat

•Seth Curry and Goran Dragic return



The Brooklyn Nets in the last 48 hours:

•Got Kyrie Irving back full-time

•Ben Simmons is making progression

•Nets smoke the Heat

•Seth Curry and Goran Dragic return

Things are looking good in BK

Failure to win the Seven-Eight Game will mean they will have to play against the winner of the Nine-Ten Game for the No. 8 seed. As things stand, that game will be either against the Hornets or the 10th-place Atlanta Hawks (37-37).

Brooklyn trails the seventh-place Cleveland Cavaliers (41-33) by two games and the sixth-place Toronto Raptors (42-32) by three games. The Nets lead Charlotte by one game and Atlanta by two games.

The Nets will play the Cavaliers one more time – on April 8 in Brooklyn. If they manage a better record than the Cavs, they will head into the play-in with home court advantage.

Fortunately for Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving will be available to play as the COVID-19 mandate which prohibited him from playing home games has been amended for athletes. Also, the Nets will play four games against teams with losing records and one against the Hawks in their final eight games.

