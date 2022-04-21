ICYMI: "Get your a** out, I'm coming for the sweep too!" - Joel Embiid hilariously taunts Drake after hitting game-winner vs Toronto Raptors and going 3-0 in Playoffs

Joel Embiid converted a three-point field goal with 0.8 seconds left to give the Philadelphia 76ers a 3-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors. On his way to the locker room, Embiid told Drake he is now aiming for a sweep, saying:

"Eyy, I thought y'all f**kin' superstar. Get 'yo a** up. I'm coming for the sweep too. You better be there, too."

Drake responded by saying:

"I'll be there."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Joel Embiid to Drake

(h/t “Get your ass out, I’m coming for that sweep too”- Joel Embiid to Drake(h/t @AhnFireDigital “Get your ass out, I’m coming for that sweep too” 😂😂😂- Joel Embiid to Drake (h/t @AhnFireDigital) https://t.co/gotVu9EIWn

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid was the latest in a long line of players to trash-talk popular rapper Drake. Drake is well known for his allegiance to his hometown franchise, the Toronto Raptors.

The 35-year-old rap sensation has never shied away from talking to players from the sidelines. The rapper took on Embiid this time around during Game 3 of the Sixers-Raptors first-round series at Scotiabank Arena.

Embiid had the last laugh, though, as he came up clutch in a 104-101 overtime win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

Drake's first half trash talk towards Joel Embiid misfires as Sixers erase 10-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors

According to Joel Embiid's teammate Tobias Harris, Drake was on Embiid's case throughout the first half. The rapper told Embiid that he couldn't play here as the Sixers struggled during that stretch.

Harris wasn't taking any trash talk from the Canadian singer-songwriter, though, as he replied, saying:

"He can play here, for sure.”

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck Tobias Harris says Embiid had a very famous doubter talking trash during the game. “Drake was over there saying he can’t play here. And I said to him, he can play here, for sure.” Tobias Harris says Embiid had a very famous doubter talking trash during the game. “Drake was over there saying he can’t play here. And I said to him, he can play here, for sure.”

Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have never faced more pressure to have a successful postseason. Their mid-season acquisition of James Harden was one of the reasons why they are expected to at least make the Conference Finals this year.

So far, they've gotten off to a great start. They registered back-to-back blowout wins over Toronto at home and escaped the jaws of defeat in the third game of the series.

Philadelphia found themselves trailing by ten points at the end of the first half. However, Joel Embiid displayed his MVP-caliber potential to lead the 76ers to victory.

The two teams went into overtime, with the score tied at 95 apiece. Embiid scored 23 of his 33 points in the second half on eight of 12 shooting. He also scored five of the Sixers' nine points in overtime, including the go-ahead three-pointer that turned out to be the game-winner.

Edited by Adam Dickson