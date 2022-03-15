ICYMI: "I didn't know y'all will f**k with me like this" - Kevin Garnett leaves the Boston Celtics fans in splits during his jersey retirement ceremony speech

Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett joined the long list of Boston Celtics legends to have their jerseys retired by the franchise. He was honored by the franchise Sunday after a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Present for jersey retirement were former teammates Ray Allen and Paul Pierce. Noticeably absent was Rajon Rondo, who had a game on Monday for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garnett was emotional as he was introduced to the center of the arena. He started off appreciating the fans for their support:

"I know you all fuck with me, but I ain't know y'all fuck with me like this."

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob great start to Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony speech. great start to Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony speech. https://t.co/uDFI2rjmN4

Reflecting on his time with the Celtics, Garnett revealed that he manifested his jersey being retired. He said he also manifested a championship title (in 2008) and saw himself being immortalized.

"I looked up at the rafters and I just manifested, not only a championship but seeing myself immortal," Garnett said while reflecting on his first moments as a member of the Celtics. "So, it's safe to say I manifested this."

Kevin Garnett settles beef with former teammate Ray Allen as his No. 5 jersey gets retired by the Boston Celtics

Former Boston Celtics players Paul Pierce, left, and Ray Allen, middle, hug Kevin Garnett during his number retirement ceremony following the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts

Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey wasn't the only memorable moment Sunday at TD Gardens. The long feud between the Celtics trio of Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen seems to have been quashed.

During the jersey retirement, Garnett called out Allen from the stands, telling him it was good to see him present to see his jersey hung up on the rafters.

"It's good to see Ray Allen here, real s***," Garnett said.

This allowed Allen to walk up to the stage to share a hug with The Big Ticket. The two were soon joined by Pierce for a group hug while the Celtics fans cheered on. Garnett spent six seasons with the Celtics, five of which he spent playing alongside Allen and Pierce.

When Allen left in 2012 to join the Miami Heat without informing his teammates, he created a rift between himself and his teammates.

