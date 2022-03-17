ICYMI: Karl-Anthony Towns gives a hilarious and disrespectful reaction to Russell Westbrook's airball during Lakers-Wolves

Russell Westbrook was on the brutal end of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ trash talk for most of the game in the LA Lakers’ lopsided loss. The former MVP had another underwhelming performance, finishing with 15 points on 12 shots. Westbrook’s poor shooting night was mercilessly brought up by Minnesota players every time they had the chance to do so.

One of those horrific misses by Westbrook came with about three minutes left in the game with the Timberwolves comfortably ahead 111-94. The triple-double king received a pass for a corner three and the opportunity to cut the Wolves’ significant lead. Instead of making the crucial shot, Westbrook’s shot didn’t even touch the rim.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who was ready for the long rebound, had the perfect reaction to the comical miss:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport KAT's reaction to this Russ airball was wild KAT's reaction to this Russ airball was wild https://t.co/6lcT7G1jOV

Russell Westbrook made only five of his 12 field-goal attempts. One of those misses was the one he overshot by a good margin that shocked Karl-Anthony Towns. As hilarious as it looked, Westbrook’s airball was as funny as it was cringy for the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers up until that point were desperately looking to cut the lead and get back into the game. Westbrook’s shot practically took the air out of the Lakers. From there, both teams were just going through the motions.

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Towns waving bye bye to the Lakers as he exits the game. The Wolves are actively punking the Lakers, primarily Westbrook, all night long. Russ gave it to players for years. Now he's getting it back. Towns waving bye bye to the Lakers as he exits the game. The Wolves are actively punking the Lakers, primarily Westbrook, all night long. Russ gave it to players for years. Now he's getting it back.

More than the missed shot, Karl-Anthony Towns' reaction was jarring in its disrespect. His reaction was a great representation of how NBA players look at Russell Westbrook when he goes up for a jump shot.

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers could miss even the play-in tournament

The star-studded LA Lakers could, unbelievably, fail to make even the play-in tournament.

The LA Lakers are 9th in the Western Conference and just a game ahead of the 10th-placed New Orleans Pelicans. Westbrook and the LA Lakers, though, have a tougher schedule the rest of the NBA season.

LA will play nine of their 13 remaining games away from Cypto.com Arena. They are also only 9-23 on the road, which is the third-worst record in the West. The Lakers are winless on the road in their last 10 games and could be in that slump if they don’t significantly play better.

The worst record for a LeBron team since the ‘03 Cavs. The Lakers have fallen to 29-40.The worst record for a LeBron team since the ‘03 Cavs. The Lakers have fallen to 29-40.The worst record for a LeBron team since the ‘03 Cavs. 😳 https://t.co/bCq7vGld9h

Additionally, the young but relentless San Antonio Spurs could complicate the situation even more for the LA Lakers. They have a 2-2 record against San Antonio but the Spurs have the edge in point difference.

Russell Westbrook and the Lakers are also winless so far against the New Orleans Pelicans this season. In case of a tiebreak, they could shockingly miss the special play-in tournament.

