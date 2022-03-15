ICYMI: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hilariously tries to force Steve Kerr to bench Steph Curry as the Warriors star goes off for 47 points against Wizards

Steph Curry celebrated his 34th birthday in style. The Golden State Warriors talisman dropped a 47-point performance on his special day to lead the team to a 126-112 win over the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards had no answer to Curry's onslaught, and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had to hilariously beg Warriors coach Steve Kerr to bench the two-time MVP towards the end of the game.

Here's a clip of the incident (via Bleacher Report):

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via

KCP was desperately trying to make Steve Kerr sub Steph out after he dropped 47(via @NBCSWarriors KCP was desperately trying to make Steve Kerr sub Steph out after he dropped 47 😂(via @NBCSWarriors)https://t.co/Q1ykK2cx5y

Curry was at his lethal best as he shot 16 of 25 from the floor, including seven of 14 from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole recorded solid cameos, tallying 20 points apiece as Golden State improved to 47-22 for the campaign.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green play their first game together in three years

Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors finally saw their big three, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, play together on the floor for the first time in three years. Green had been sidelined since January because of a calf injury when Thompson made his season debut.

Green's absence hurt the Warriors a lot as they slipped in the Western Conference standings to third from first. The Dubs lost 13 games with Green sidelined. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson struggled to find their shooting rhythm during that stretch, while the team found it difficult to maintain their efficiency on the defensive end of the floor.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph on playing with Klay/Dray:



"We know each other like the back of our hand and compliment each other very well. There’s a lot of confidence in that." Steph on playing with Klay/Dray: "We know each other like the back of our hand and compliment each other very well. There’s a lot of confidence in that."

Draymond came off the bench to play 20 minutes in the win over the Wizards on Monday, finishing with six points, seven rebounds and six assists. He instantly connected with his co-stars Curry and Thompson, which seemed like an interesting thing to keep an eye on with the playoffs just weeks away.

The Golden State Warriors will roll back into the outright favorites conversation if Draymond Green manages to stay fit. His abilities as the team's floor general on both ends of the floor were vital in the Warriors winning three championships between 2015 and 2018. It will also be key to the Warriors making a run for the title this year.

The likes of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will benefit from Green's presence as they will have better scoring opportunities. The trio have the longest-tenured partnership as teammates, which will work in the favor of the Warriors in the playoffs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava