ICYMI: Kevin Durant’s mom gets very upset at NBA official during Game 2 of the playoffs in Boston

The Boston Celtics’ plan of shutting down Kevin Durant has worked so far, as the Brooklyn Nets have blown back-to-back games in Boston.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka understands what Durant is capable of and has rightfully chosen to double-team the forward frequently.

After shooting 37.5% from the field in a 115-114 Game 1 loss, Durant made just four of his 17 attempts – scoring just nine points from the field – on Wednesday. Durant earned 18 points from the free-throw line but had six turnovers as the Nets fell 114-107, giving the Celtics a 2-0 series lead.

In a viral clip from the game, Durant’s mother – Wanda Durant – was caught on camera yelling at the referee. Quite obviously, the referee chose the professional approach and didn't respond to an angry mother – as Durant was physically guarded.

After the game, Durant acknowledged the intensity that comes with a playoff game:

“I mean, they’re playing two or three guys on me sometimes when I’m off the ball. They’re mucking up actions when I run off stuff. I see (Al) Horford leaving his man to come over to hit me sometimes. They’re just playing, two or three guys hit me wherever I go. You know? And that’s just the nature of the beast in the playoffs.”

Durant was disastrous in the second half, missing 10 shots. Kyrie Irving had a bad night as well, making matters worse for the Nets.

The Celtics played a thin squad of just eight players, with seven finishing in double digits. The defensive capability the Celtics possess has given them the edge in the first two games. In Game 2, Jaylen Brown made some crucial steals and stops, ensuring Durant had no chance of finding his rhythm.

How far can Kevin Durant take the Brooklyn Nets this time around?

Kevin Durant has averaged 25.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the series while watching sizeable leads wither away. The team lacks defensive intensity, which is a necessary ingredient in a playoff series.

The next two games will be at home for the Nets on Saturday and Monday, with a chance to let the crowd's energy give them a much-needed confidence boost. Durant’s performance so far has been surprising, but we know better than to write him off. There is still time for the Nets to regroup and focus on getting their first win in the series.

Durant was expected to draw multiple defenders, considering his ability to shoot tough shots. Amid the pressure on Durant, someone else from the team needs to step up and support him.

