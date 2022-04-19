ICYMI: Klay Thompson hilariously makes his way to the arena on a bicycle for Game 2 against Nuggets

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson's hilarious off-court antiques are well known around the NBA world. The sharpshooting guard gave fans another hilarious moment to cherish when he entered the Chase Center for the Warriors' Game 2 matchup against the Denver Nuggets on a bicycle.

Here's a clip of his entrance (via Warriors on NBCS):

It's moments like these that have made the sharpshooting guard a favorite among NBA fans. Thompson also ended up producing a calm and composed performance on the night, just like his entrance, helping the Warriors register a second consecutive blowout win over the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference first-round series.

Klay Thompson continues to play his part to perfection for Golden State Warriors in the playoffs.

Klay Thompson found his rhythm just before the NBA Playoffs began. The 32-year-old averaged 36.7 points per game on 53-51-83 shooting splits across his last three regular-season games. Thompson has been efficient so far in his first two playoff games in three years as well.

He has scored 40 points across the two games, shooting 47% from the floor, including 43% from the 3-point range. Klay Thompson has been moving well on both ends of the floor, playing his part to perfection.

He has adjusted well to Jordan Poole being a primary option alongside him when Steph Curry is off the floor and the three of them have gelled well when all of them have been on the court together.

The Golden State Warriors will be confident enough in Klay Thompson's ability to take over games when his teammates are having an off night. Thompson has made a remarkable comeback and rediscovered his rhythm too. At the moment, he is doing an excellent job as a catch-and-shoot threat and on perimeter defense on the other side of the ball.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA The still-as-of-this-moment nameless 5-man lineup of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green:



- 11 minutes

- plus-29

- 204.3 ORTG

- 75.0 DRTG

- 129.3 Net Rating The still-as-of-this-moment nameless 5-man lineup of Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green:- 11 minutes- plus-29- 204.3 ORTG- 75.0 DRTG- 129.3 Net Rating

The Warriors have been benefitting immensely from how every player on their roster is adapting to their current roles. Steph Curry has been coming off the bench as part of his ramp-up process, while Jordan Poole has been contributing with solid production as the team's starting point guard.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins has been a force, defensively, and so has Draymond Green, who is also at his finest as the team's floor general thus far. The Golden State Warriors must continue to adapt to the situations they have been in their first couple of games of the postseason so far. With that, a fourth title run in seven years might not be too far from their reach.

