ICYMI: "Kyrie can play tomorrow" - NYC mayor Eric Adams leaves the crowd in splits as he responds to a heckler asking about Kyrie Irving playing at Barclays Center

The discussion surrounding Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving's ability to play NBA games in New York City continues to be a hot topic. That debate was brought to the forefront when Kevin Durant sounded off Sunday after Brooklyn beat the New York Knicks 110-107.

"It just feels like, at this point now, somebody’s trying to make a statement or point to flex their authority," Durant said. "Everybody out here is looking for attention. That’s what I feel like the mayor wants right now: some attention.

"There are (unvaccinated) people in this building already. We got a guy who can come into the building. Are they fearing our safety? I don’t get it. We’re all confused. Pretty much everyone in the world is confused at this point."

Following Durant's comments, Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, took time out of a news conference to address the discussion surrounding Irving.

"Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated,” Adams said.

Later Monday, the Brooklyn Nets were fined by the NBA for allowing Irving into the team's locker room after the game Sunday.

Irving can play away games

While Kyrie Irving is not allowed to participate in games in New York City because of the NYC mandate, he is allowed to play for the Brooklyn Nets elsewhere. As such, Irving has played everywhere possible besides Brooklyn, Madison Square Garden and also Toronto because of Canadian restrictions.

He will only be able to play in four of the team's final 14 games in the regular season. He will not be able to play on April 6 in New York City.

Of course, the Nets (35-33) would like Irving to be available for all of their playoff games. That is probably why the conversation surrounding his availability is starting to heat up again. No team can expect to challenge for an NBA championship while one of its players is limited to just road games (not in Canada or MSG).

Yet, Irving has remained steadfast in his decision not to get vaccinated. So, unless the New York City mandate is lifted, Irving will be limited in contributing to his team in the postseason.

Irving playing well

Irving has participated in 18 games this season and has been impressive when given the chance to play. In 36.2 minutes per night, the superstar guard is averaging 25.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is shooting 40.8% shooting from deep, 47.6% overall and 89.7% from the free-throw line.

Of course, those numbers are a small sample size, but they're not too far off what is expected from the ball-handling savant. If he's not cleared to play in every game of the postseason, it's going to be a unfortunate for NBA fans and the league itself. That's because Irving is a great entertainer with the ball in his hands.

