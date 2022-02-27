ICYMI: Kyrie Irving and his father share an emphatic, emotional embrace as the former leads the Brooklyn Nets to glory over Giannis' Milwaukee Bucks

Kyrie Irving just played his best game of the season to carry the beleaguered Brooklyn Nets past Giannis Antetokounmpo and defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Irving’s spectacular performance ended the Nets’ two-game losing streak. Brooklyn’s mercurial point guard also reminded the NBA of what he can bring to the team, particularly when Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons return.

The Milwaukee Bucks, despite being in a recent slump, were still heavily-favored to provide another beatdown to the Brooklyn Nets. Irving had other plans, though, as he led the team’s gritty fight until they were able to pull the plug from the superior manpower of the reigning champs.

Following the game and after his courtside interview, Kyrie Irving shared a long and heartwarming embrace with his father.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie and his dad share a sentimental moment after the big win Kyrie and his dad share a sentimental moment after the big win ❤️ https://t.co/hRF4uAbU8D

The Brooklyn Nets faced the Bucks' three-headed monster of Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. Despite the overwhelming edge in firepower, Brooklyn kept the game close behind the 7x All-Star’s game-long brilliance. This game could have easily gotten out of hand and dropped the Nets to 0-3 against the Bucks if not for Irving’s masterpiece.

StatMuse @statmuse Kyrie Irving tonight:



38 PTS

5 REB

5 AST

14-26 FG



W in Milwaukee without Durant or Simmons. Kyrie Irving tonight:38 PTS5 REB5 AST14-26 FGW in Milwaukee without Durant or Simmons. https://t.co/s1FnKmKm7p

Kyrie Irving had a game-high and season-high 38 points on 14-26 shooting despite Jrue Holiday’s presence and regular double-teams. More importantly, he showed that he can be a leader when his teammates are doing their best to snap their losing streak.

Kyrie Irving got plenty of help from new acquisitions Andre Drummond and Seth Curry

Andre Drummond and Seth Curry have already made their marks with the Brooklyn Nets since the Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster trade. [Photo: New York Post]

While Ben Simmons is the star power in the deal, the Brooklyn Nets have also acquired significant contributors in Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. Curry’s outside shooting was badly-needed and helped open up space for Irving’s drives. The sharp-shooter finished with 19 points, which was highlighted by 4-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

Andre Drummond’s bulk and rebounding acumen were on full display against the Milwaukee Bucks. The bruising big man hauled down 12 rebounds, including 4 on the offensive end. He also made a nuisance of himself against Bobby Portis, Serge Ibaka and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

StatMuse @statmuse Andre Drummond tonight:



17 PTS

12 REB

5 AST

2 STL



And a clutch block on Giannis. Andre Drummond tonight:17 PTS12 REB5 AST2 STLAnd a clutch block on Giannis. https://t.co/ocE0EeKAaX

The Nets’ new starting center tallied 17 points, 12 rebounds and showed off his passing chops with 5 assists, which was tied with Kyrie Irving for a team-high. In a conference that features The Greek Freak and Joel Embiid, Drummond’s addition could be a game-changer.

"Uncle Drew" is already showing growing chemistry with the team's recent acquisitions. The Brooklyn Nets’ potential is looking better than ever, especially when they welcome Ben Simmons and get back Kevin Durant.

