ICYMI: Kyrie Irving gives incredible reaction to Kevin Durant's sick move to get out of a double team and drill a tough jumper

Kevin Durant put on a spectacular display for the Brooklyn Nets against the New York Knicks last night, and Kyrie Irving was impressed with his teammate's display. The game was held at Barclays Center, making Irving ineligible to play, but he was courtside to witness KD get to work.

Throughout the fourth quarter, Durant was double-teamed every time he touched the ball. The four-time scoring champ had to give up the ball a lot to avoid forcing a shot but was not getting as much production from his teammates.

At the five-minute mark, KD's clutch gene kicked in, and he took matters into his hands. He was double-teamed again at the top of the key, but he dribbled his way out into another team at the baseline and was still unfazed. Durant knocked down the jumper, which got Kyrie Irving out of his seat, along with many other Nets fans in the arena.

Irving was amazed at the difficulty of the shot and Durant's ability to keep his concentration and knock it down.

It was a neck-and-neck tie from the tip-off as neither team failed to get any separation. The Knicks came close to winning the game after a 7-2 run in the fourth quarter to take the lead. But KD knocked down a three-point shot with under a minute left and converted on four free throw opportunities to win the game 110-107 for the Nets.

Durant finished the game with 53 points, his second-highest points tally of his career. Without Irving and Seth Curry, who is nursing an ankle injury, KD had to single-handedly carry the team and he duly delivered the dub.

The Nets recorded their third consecutive win as they continued their attempt to move into the playoff spots. They are currently ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-33 record.

Kevin Durant will play ten more games without Kyrie Irving this season

Kevin Durant #7 congratulates Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have 14 more games before the postseason starts, and Kyrie Irving will be available for only four of those. Nothing has changed on the front of New York City's COVID-19 mandate, which makes Irving ineligible to play home games.

If the season ends today, the Nets will travel to Toronto to face the Raptors for the seventh seed. Irving's vaccination status will also keep him on the sidelines as he will not be able to play in Canada without being vaccinated.

That undoubtedly puts a lot of load on Kevin Durant's shoulders, but the two-time NBA champ is up to the task. Although none of their fixtures are walkovers, Durant's scoring ability is unmatched and might be enough to see them close the season on an incredibly high note.

The Nets' next game will be on the road against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, which means Irving will suit up and play a part. With two lethal scorers on the team, the Nets are favored to come away with a win and extend their three-game winning streak.

