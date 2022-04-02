ICYMI: LeBron James goes all out to keep a ball inbounds vs New Orleans Pelicans, fails miserably as he leaps into the crowd

The reeling LA Lakers had LeBron James and Anthony Davis back to try and save their season with a must-win game against the New Orleans Pelicans. With Russell Westbrook going 1-8 early on, it fell on the four-time MVP and Davis, who just got back from injury, to carry the team on their shoulder.

The matchup was tied entering the second half and stayed that way for most of the third quarter. LeBron James showed the tenacity and hustle that was needed to avoid another humiliating loss. His play with about eight minutes left in the third canto exemplified his desire to get the job done.

After getting his three-point shot blocked by rookie Herb Jones, the 37-year-old superstar did not give up on the play. Brandon Ingram, who grabbed the loose ball following the block, quickly threw an outlet pass to the streaking Jones for an uncontested basket.

James, however, refused to give up and went on to deflect Ingram’s pass. The pass careened off to the sidelined chased by the Lakers’ superstar who jumped over Ingram’s back and into the crowd.

LA’s 18x All-Star showed no hesitation as he went for the loose ball and collided with the courtside spectators. His hustle and determination earned a hearty applause from the appreciative Crypto.com Arena crowd.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers wilted in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans

The LA Lakers are outside looking in for the last play-in spot. [Photo: NBA.com]

LeBron James’ heroic jump into the crowd to save possession defined his huge third quarter. He dropped 21 points starting the first 12 minutes of the second half to give the LA Lakers hope that they could end their losing streak.

But like in several games this season, the four-time NBA champion, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, couldn't carry their team to the win. They allowed the Pelicans to climb into the lead and hold on for the win. It was the second time in their last two meetings that New Orleans rallied for a big win.

The LA Lakers ended the season going almost impossibly 0-3 against a team that started their campaign carrying a 1-11 record. LA is now in 11th place and are desperately looking to run the table for a chance of grabbing the last play-in ticket.

What they do won't matter, though, as their fate is now in the hands of the opposition. If the Spurs and the Lakers finish with the same record, San Antonio will still move on as they own the tiebreaker.

