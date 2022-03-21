ICYMI: LeBron James shows love to a young fan rocking a Space Jam 2 kit in an extremely wholesome moment

LeBron James and the LA Lakers traveled to the nation's capital to face the Washington Wizards last night, and LeBron shared a wholesome moment with a young fan.

The Lakers have struggled this season and were determined to extend their winning streak after beating the Toronto Raptors on March 18. Despite the pressure situation, LeBron found some time to show love to a young fan.

During their pre-game shootaround, LeBron fist-bumped a kid as he made his way to the floor. The young fan was excited to see LBJ and was over the moon, and was rocking the Space Jam 2 outfit.

LeBron showing love to this young fan

LeBron caught fire early and put on a show. The Lakers jumped to an early lead but the Lakers once again blew a healthy advantage and eventually lost the game. It could have been a wire-to-wire victory, a rare occurrence for this season's Lakers, but a fourth-quarter burst from Kristaps Porzingis and the Wizards made the difference.

Regardless of the outcome of the game, it was another inspiring display from LeBron James, who finished with a game-high 38 points, ten rebounds, and six assists. He also shared moments with former teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma.

LeBron James ranks second on the all-time scoring leaderboard

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards

It was another record-breaking night for arguably the greatest player of all time as he continues to stack his resume. The four-time NBA champ went into the game 19 points behind Karl Malone on the all-time scorer's leaderboard, and given how he has played this season, he was sure to surpass the Utah Jazz legend.

Kareem: 38,387

LeBron: 36,947

Karl Malone: 36,928

Kobe: 33,643

MJ: 32,292



LeBron is now 2nd All-Time in NBA Scoring

Kareem: 38,387
LeBron: 36,947
Karl Malone: 36,928
Kobe: 33,643
MJ: 32,292

He can pass Kareem in 58 games if he averages 25 PPG.

LBJ wasted no time in getting on the scoresheet, as he needed only 19 points to tie Malone's record. With over five minutes remaining in the second quarter, LeBron passed Malone after converting on a layup and received a standing ovation from the fans. He also dapped up former teammate KCP as he acknowledged the crowd.

A few games back, LeBron became the first player to record 10k-plus points, assists, and rebounds. He is also the only player aged 35 and above to be as productive scoring the basket.

The 18-time All-Star is currently the second-best scorer in the league, behind Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. He is averaging 29.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, while shooting 52.2% from the field.

Despite LeBron's brilliance, the Lakers are currently ranked tenth in the Western Conference standings. Their last back-to-back wins came on January 7, and they have since then won only 9 of their last 31 games. The Lakers have a chance to reach the playoffs through the play-in tournament but are unlikely to make a deep run given their current form.

