ICYMI: Luka Doncic squares up on iso against LeBron James, hits a stellar fadeaway shot in 4th quarter during victory vs LA Lakers

Luka Doncic targeted LeBron James' defense in crucial moments of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers. [Photo: Lakers Daily]
Luka Doncic targeted LeBron James' defense in crucial moments of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and LA Lakers. [Photo: Lakers Daily]
Michael Macasero
ANALYST
Modified Mar 02, 2022 07:15 PM IST
News

The Luka Doncic magic was in full swing midway through the fourth quarter in the Dallas Mavericks’ thrilling 109-104 win against LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

Dallas’ franchise superstar was every bit as clutch as advertised, keying a crucial run that ended the Lakers’ hopes of snapping out of their losing streak.

The Lakers shook off a poor first half to launch a crippling 22-7 attack in the third quarter to eventually take control of the game. LeBron James and co. were up 97-94 by the halfway point of the fourth quarter. From there, Doncic took over, scoring and assisting in all but two of the Mavericks’ 15-7 spurt to rally the Mavericks for the win.

One of the most crucial plays of the game happened in a one-on-one battle between Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Luka Magic was brewing this time, uncorking a graceful dribble hesitation before going into the lane and pulling for a fadeaway jump shot over James.

Luka iso on LeBron 😳 https://t.co/jB1FScIj0E

Two plays later, Doncic called for a switch to get the 18x All-Star for another mano-a-mano matchup. Like the first time, the Slovenian maestro carefully maneuvered to get past the Lakers superstar for a high-arching, one-handed floater that Talen Horton-Tucker could not reach.

Luka scores on LeBron AGAIN 👀 https://t.co/4eHOO9oyOH

Unbelievably, the Mavericks' superstar point guard targeted the four-time MVP twice for a head-to-head contest that the former decisively won. Doncic’s bravado and daring were the perfect exclamation points to another clutch performance that stunned the Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic will face off again before the regular season ends

The LA Lakers will visit the Dallas Mavericks for the last game in their season series later this month.[Photo: Mavs Moneyball]
The LA Lakers will visit the Dallas Mavericks for the last game in their season series later this month.[Photo: Mavs Moneyball]

The LA Lakers have one of the hardest schedules in the NBA in the next two months or so. LA will pass through a gauntlet of tough teams for a chance to get into the postseason. They still have to meet the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and have a rematch with the Dallas Mavericks as well.

James and co. will only have eight games left heading into the rematch with the Mavericks. By then, they could be desperately trying to grab a play-in spot while Luka Doncic could be leading Dallas to a better playoff seeding. It’s also uncertain if the Lakers will have the injured Anthony Davis for such a crucial matchup.

The Mavericks — now 21-7 since Dec. 31, 2021 — down the Lakers 109-104 in L.A.The Lakers have lost 10 of their last 13 games. https://t.co/kADhl6RAJz
Regardless of the case, the NBA can’t wait to see another titanic struggle between the titanic talents of James and Doncic.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
