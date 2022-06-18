ICYMI: Steph Curry holds up the "zero" sign to hilariously mock NBA analysts who predicted he won't win anymore rings

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were all smiles after Game 6. After dealing with adversity the previous two years, the Warriors once again found themselves as NBA champions. It was an impressive accomplishment, especially after winning three consecutive games, including two on the road.

For Curry, it was especially special, as he won his first Finals MVP trophy. The superstar was one of the most dominant players in the series. He averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 48.2%, including 43.7% from 3-point range.

Curry has always been one to keep a reminder of some of his doubters over the years, and he didn't hold back in his news conference after the game. Earlier in the season, numerous analysts predicted that Curry would never win another NBA championship. He was quick to remind everyone that he hadn't forgotten.

"I clearly remember some experts and talking heads putting up the big zero," said Curry, who held up a "zero" sign with his fingers, just like ESPN analysts did earlier this season.

Steph Curry adds another NBA championship to his collection

It's been a remarkable journey back to the top for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. After the Warriors won three championships in four years, the team found itself suffering numerous injuries.

Golden State missed the playoffs, let alone the NBA Finals, in the two previous seasons due to injuries to Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Curry. After a long road back, Golden State is looking at the potential of starting a new streak and adding more championships to its collection.

It's not out of the question to imagine a world in which Curry and the Warriors can go on a path towards adding a couple more titles. For a player who many thought would never get back to the top of the mountain, it has to be even sweeter for the first-time Finals MVP.

Curry finished the finals in spectacular fashion, totaling 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while shooting 12 of 21, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range. That performance led the Warriors to a 103-90 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday in Boston.

In December, Curry became the NBA's all-time 3-point king. He has made 3,117 3-pointers in his career.

