ICYMI: Steph Curry shares an emotional moment with his father Dell Curry at the Warriors after party

Steph Curry was seen celebrating at the club with his family after the Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics. In a video that made the rounds on social media, the four-time champ was seen embracing his father Dell Curry.

The two hugged each other as emotions continued to run high even hours after the emphatic Game 6 win.

His brother-in-law, Damion Lee and wife, Ayesha Curry, were also present during the celebrations. Along with the championship, Curry also secured the prestigious Finals MVP award that was missing from his resume. The 34-year-old was by far the best player in the series.

He averaged 31.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.0 APG against a resolute Celtics defense. The Eastern Conference champions had made their way through putting clamps on Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler. However, when they faced Curry, even the Celtics crumbled.

The four-time champ was at his best from the very onset of the finals. He looked to score with ease not only from 3-point range but also through the driving lane. During Game 6, he had the responsibility of closing out the series, and Steph Curry did that in style.

Steph Curry's updated resume



4 x NBA Champion

2 x MVP (Only Unanimous)

1 x Finals MVP

8 x All-NBA

2 x Scoring Champ

50-40-90 Club

NBA75 Team

All-Time 3PT Leader

Franchise Leader (PTS, AST, 3PT)

1st player with 500 Playoff 3PT



4 x NBA Champion
2 x MVP (Only Unanimous)
1 x Finals MVP
8 x All-NBA
2 x Scoring Champ
50-40-90 Club
NBA75 Team
All-Time 3PT Leader
Franchise Leader (PTS, AST, 3PT)
1st player with 500 Playoff 3PT

The veteran scored 34 points, of which thirteen came in the fourth quarter. With just over a minute left on the final buzzer, Curry was seen to be emotional. He later also stated that the fourth ring meant the most to him because of all the team had been through in the last two seasons.

NBA @NBA



Check out the best of @StephenCurry30 in the 2022 #NBAFinals to see the plays that earned him the 2022 Bill Russell Trophy as Finals MVP!

Steph Curry shares his take on what the fourth championship meant to him

2022 NBA Finals - Game 6

Steph Curry already had one of the best resumes in basketball. However, after winning the Finals MVP, he added another major accolade to his glorious career.

Not many had the Warriors as their pick to win it all because of the injuries the team had to endure. But the team trusted themselves and went on yet another stunning run.

Speaking about all the emotions that were running through his head at the time they clinched the championship, Curry said:

"When we started this season, a lot of conversation about who we were as a team, and what we were capable of, clearly remember some experts and talking heads putting up the big zero of how many championships we would be having going forward because of everything that we had been through.

"We hear all that. You carry it all and try to maintain your purpose, not let it distract you, but you carry that weight. And to get here, it all comes out, so it's special."

"I told a couple young guys that were on the podium, 'We just getting started.' ... This is amazing, but we can be even better next year. ... I think we really have the opportunity to keep running this thing back."



Sitting down with the Finals MVP Steph Curry:

With Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on their team, they had the experience. However, many had their reservations about the Dubs' firepower facing the Boston Celtics.

Ultimately, the experience of the Warriors Big 3 proved to be strong. They got the better of the resolute Celtics defense and claimed their seventh trophy in franchise history.

