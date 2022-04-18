ICYMI: "Suck my d**k bi**h" - Kyrie Irving retaliates to a heckler as he enters changing room following Nets' loss to the Celtics 

NBA and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving was having none of the trash talk aimed at him from Boston Celtics fans on the eve of their Game 1 series clash at TD Garden on Sunday.

Irving seemed to have no tolerance for the heckling aimed in his direction by the Boston crowd as he engaged in several interactions with them. He flicked at the crowd multiple times on the court and verbally off of it as he walked towards the changing room.

Cameras captured Kyrie Irving going back and forth with a Celtics fan who yelled, "Kyrie, you suck," as the former NBA champion made his way back to the locker room. Irving responded by saying:

""Suck my d**k bi**h""

Here's a clip of this incident (via Hoops Alerts):

Irving clearly seemed frustrated with the hostile reception he received from the C's fans. The dynamic guard left the franchise in 2019, despite saying he would re-sign with them in free agency. However, due to his grandfather's passing early during the 2018-19 season, Irving decided to move to a franchise that would help him stay closer to his family in New Jersey.

Kyrie Irving decided to join forces with the Brooklyn Nets franchise, and to this day, the Boston Celtics faithful have failed to make peace with the dynamic guard's decision to leave.

Kyrie Irving with a fitting response to Celtics' faithful as he goes off for 39 points in Game 1

Kyrie Irving came up with one of his best playoff performances during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs first-round series matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. Irving scored 39 points on 12 of 20 shooting, six of ten from 3-point range and nine of nine from free throw line.

Kyrie nearly led the Nets to an unlikely win, but Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beating layup sealed a 114-115 win for the Boston Celtics. Nevertheless, it's a promising start for the Nets, who will be aiming to bounce back in the next game. Irving seems unfazed by the challenge of playing in front of Boston fans, and that is something the Nets will be glad to see.

Additionally, there were severe doubts about whether Brooklyn would be able to make this encounter a close one, but they did just that in Game 1, and if they can build off of it, their chances of winning this tie across seven games will be bright.

Edited by Diptanil Roy