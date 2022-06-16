ICYMI: "We could just go into the locker room if we wanted to" - Klay Thompson impersonator gives an account of how he was able to participate in Dubs' shootaround

"Fake Klay Thompson," also known as the prankster "BigDawsTV" on YouTube, was served a lifetime ban for trespassing in the Chase Center in San Francisco. Before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Klay Thompson impersonator received the ban from the arena's vice president of security.

In the recently uploaded video, "BigDawsTv," whose real name is Dawson Gurley, showed how easily he was able to enter through the employees' entrance.

At the beginning of the video, Gurley was documented looking for the team store. Moments later, he went through a secure entrance that led him straight to the arena. Dressed in complete Warriors gear, Gurley looked like Thompson. It also showed that the security assigned to that entrance, together with other employees, were easily fooled, thinking Gurley was the NBA star.

"We just walked right through security into the stadium, man," Gurley said in the video showing him walking into Chase Center the morning of Game 5 Warriors-Celtics without being stopped and his on-court shooting session.

"We just walked right through security into the stadium, man," Gurley said, "We could just go into the locker room if we wanted to."

Gurley and his friend, who filmed the escapade, gained access to the court. From there, Fake Klay was seen taking warm-up shots. After some time, Gurley decided to leave the court, but before he could do that, security called his attention.

Security asked for NBA credentials from Gurley, and he admitted that he was just looking for the team store. He was later escorted out of the arena. While walking around outside the Chase Center, a security personnel approached Gurley, informing him to be careful because of his antics.

Gurley later posted the official letter of his ban on Twitter.

After the incident, he continued taking photos with fans, signing autographs and telling those who recognized him about what he did. Gurley was later called on by the vice president of the Chase Center's security, where he was given a letter for his lifetime ban.

Gurley wasn't able to attend Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, even though he had already bought tickets to the game.

On Twitter, Gurley expressed how he feels about the ban.

"I'm being contacted by a lot of news organizations to do interviews. As of now I will not be doing any. Don't want to make this a bigger deal than it is, the chase center has every right to ban me. I get it. No hard feelings. Had fun doing it," Gurley tweeted.

"No hard feelings. Had fun doing it," Gurley tweeted.

The "Fake Klay Thompson" origin story

In October 2017, after a loss against the OKC Thunder in the season opener, Gurley caught the attention of fans and even some Warriors players. Aside from his doughy physique, Gurley nailed almost every detail of Klay Thompson. From the jersey, facial hair and even how Thompson walks, Gurley effortlessly fooled people into thinking that he's the All-Star.

Players like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant (who played for the Warriors then), saw the resemblance and couldn't help but laugh. Even Thompson himself recognized the similarities, but he kept his cool.

