"If you don't act right with $40 million, you're definitely not going to act right with $240 million" - Charles Barkley wants Kyrie Irving to earn his new contract with the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving has until June 29 to make a decision about his $36.5 million player option for next season. Irving is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets, but there are rumors surrounding his future. "Inside the NBA" analyst Charles Barkley wants Irving to earn his new deal.

In an interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Barkley gave his opinion on Irving's contract situation in Brooklyn. The former MVP and Hall of Famer wants Kyrie to earn his $200 million max extension.

"If it was me, I would say, 'Hey guy, we can't trust you,'" Barkley said. "We don't know what you're going to do. We're going to pay you that $40 million next year to see if you're going to act right."

"Because if you don't act right with $40 million, you're definitely not going to act right with $240 million. So I'm not giving you a four year extension for $200 million because we can't count on you.'"

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant’s legacy being hurt by Warriors success/Nets failures; Barkley also under the impression Kyrie Irving will opt into final year of his contract nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant’s legacy being hurt by Warriors success/Nets failures; Barkley also under the impression Kyrie Irving will opt into final year of his contract nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

Charles Barkley's only gripe with Kyrie Irving was his dedication to basketball. The problem with Irving is his subtle hints about his love of the game. The Nets were even rumored to be unwilling to give Irving a max deal because of the uncertainty surrounding him.

"Kyrie, like I said, you got one year left at $40 million. You got to prove to us you really want to play basketball. Because if we give you this $200 million we're stuck with you for the next five years. And you haven't proven to us you're dedicated to basketball."

Kyrie Irving played in just 29 games this season due to his unvaccinated status. Irving averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals. He was not allowed to participate in team activities for most of the season. He even became eligible to play in New York after the vaccine mandate was changed.

Will the Brooklyn Nets give Kyrie Irving a max extension?

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving remains one of the best players in the NBA when healthy or available. Irving's tumultuous season with the Nets has linked him to trade rumors. The LA Lakers were one of the teams rumored to be inquiring about him.

However, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that "all signs" point to Irving and the Nets eventually agreeing on an extension. Lewis noted that Kyrie's connection to Kevin Durant, as well as owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, is a big factor.

"But Irving is still not only close friends with Kevin Durant, but maintains a good relationship with team owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai," Lewis wrote." The Post reported last month that a return to Brooklyn appeared a fait accompli, and sentiment around the league is Irving will re-sign."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far