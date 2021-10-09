"If we can get one, great" - Doc Rivers on whether Philadelphia 76ers need a new point guard

Earlier today, Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach Doc Rivers was asked about whether the roster needs a point-guard to come in and run the team, especially in Ben Simmons’ absence. Simmons has been the most criticized player in recent months due to lackluster performances through the 2021 NBA Playoffs along with a perceived unwillingness to shoot from distance.

While multiple teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers have been linked with a potential move, none of the negotiations have borne fruition so far as a potential stalemate appears to be on the cards. Simmons has made it clear that he has no intentions of joining the team and is not part of the squad for the preseason campaign. In this article, we look at Doc Rivers’ comments with respect to the PG situation with respect to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Doc Rivers says that the Philadelphia 76ers plan to win with “what they have got” despite Ben Simmons’ absence

Ben Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, is a 3-time All-Star and has been called out for his overall shooting weaknesses. Simmons had a free throw percentage of 61.3% last season and was especially criticized for his unwillingness to shoot during clutch situations.

Regardless, Ben Simmons is still arguably the Philadelphia 76ers’ best perimeter defender and playmaker. However, his lack of development over the past two years means that fans have simply run out of patience. Now, with a move seemingly a bit too difficult to negotiate, especially because the 76ers have been reported to be holding out for a decent package, Simmons’ future is up in uncertainty. The potential move is expected to play a major role in the 76ers’ plans for the remainder of the offseason.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers Doc Rivers on if #Sixers need to acquire a PG to run the team: “I’m fine. Like if we can get one, great. I don’t worry about what we don’t have...”Sixers’ point guard plan without Ben Simmons: ‘Win with what we have’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer Doc Rivers on if #Sixers need to acquire a PG to run the team: “I’m fine. Like if we can get one, great. I don’t worry about what we don’t have...”Sixers’ point guard plan without Ben Simmons: ‘Win with what we have’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer

During a recent interview, Doc Rivers was asked whether he was worried about the PG position, a spot that the likes of Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey are expected to rotate at. However, Rivers did not seem worried and claimed that he is instead focused on the roster as it stands:

“I’m fine. Like if we can get one, great. I don’t worry about what we don’t have. You’re talking to the wrong guy. We are going to win with what we have. That’s the way I’ve always thought.”

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons' partnership at the Philadelphia 76ers is coming to a close

Hence, while Rivers acknowledged the need for another point guard, he claimed that the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to win regardless of what improvements are made over the next few weeks.

While a potential move for Ben Simmons seems to be on the cards, Rivers had also recently outlined the importance of Shake Milton, who he wants to see become more offensively aggressive at the point guard position.

