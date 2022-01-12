“If he can keep up his consistency, I’ll gladly be there to congratulate him if and when he breaks the scoring record” – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar responds to Magic Johnson praising LeBron James

LeBron James continues to chase down NBA history, and he's got the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his sights. It's as if the new generation of talent is re-writing history on the hardwood.

Although the LA Lakers are just 21-20, James has remained one of the game's best. He has averaged 33.4 points per game in his last five appearances. That rate of production is going to be crucial as he pursues one of basketball's most monumental records.

Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA's all-time scoring record with 38,387 points (in 20 seasons) since he retired in 1989. James is third, with 36,205 in 19 seasons.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson For the last three weeks, no one in the NBA has played better than LeBron James. He has more 30-point games than anybody this season with 18 and is averaging 30 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds while shooting 52% from the field For the last three weeks, no one in the NBA has played better than LeBron James. He has more 30-point games than anybody this season with 18 and is averaging 30 points, 6 assists, 7 rebounds while shooting 52% from the field 🔥🔥🔥

After Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Magic Johnson tweeted about how impressive the 37-year-old forward has been, Abdul-Jabbar commented in his own tweet:

"If he can kee up his consistency I'll gladly be there to congratulate him if and when he breaks the scoring record."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar @kaj33 @MagicJohnson If he can keep up his consistency I’ll gladly be there to congratulate him if and when he breaks the scoring record. @MagicJohnson If he can keep up his consistency I’ll gladly be there to congratulate him if and when he breaks the scoring record.

LeBron James chasing NBA history

As each week passes, LeBron James inches closer to catching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. That record is one of the most esteemed in sports, let alone basketball. While James still has his work cut out for him, he is on the right path.

If James continues to maintain his career scoring average of 27.0 ppg, he would pass Abdul-Jabbar around the 37th game next season. James needs 2,182 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers have 41 games remaining this season, with James averaging 28.9 ppg.

Karl Malone retired in 2004 with 36,928 points, and James has a good chance at overtaking "The Mailman" this season. James needs 724 points to pass Malone.

James scored 838 points while playing 29 of the Lakers' first 41 games this season. So, averaging 27.0 ppg for 29 more games would give James 783 points. If James plays all 41 games, that would give him 1,107, putting him at 37,312 at the end of the season.

James would further cement himself in basketball immortality by taking down one of the game's greatest all-time records.

Abdul-Jabbar has won six NBA titles, including one with the Milwaukee Bucks. He also won all three NCAA championships – and was the NCAA player of the year three times – in his three eligible seasons with UCLA. (Freshmen were ineligible to play varsity basketball in Abdul-Jabbar's era.) The Hall of Famer is a 19-time All-Star, a six-time MVP and an 11-time All-Defensive team member.

