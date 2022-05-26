“If there was ever a day to make an exception about 2 big boys being on the first team together, it would be this one” - Stephen A. Smith reacts to 5 time All-Star’s snub from the All-NBA first team

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was named to the All-NBA's second team and analyst Stephen A. Smith was not pleased. After an impressive season for the 76ers superstar, many thought that Embiid was deserving of a spot on the NBA's prestigious first-team All-NBA.

It didn't seem ridiculous, especially after the fact that Embiid went on to finish second in the NBA's Most Valuable Player voting. The problem was that the Philadelphia center was also going toe-to-toe with another big man in Nikola Jokic.

Throughout the years, it has been a "tradition" for voters to make these All-NBA teams in the same way that you would build a lineup. What that means is that, even if the top five players in the NBA are all point guards, you still need to level out the playing field with players from other positions.

Although many believed that Jokic and Embiid could both make the first team, only Jokic was selected. On ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith voiced his displeasure, saying that he believed both Jokic and Embiid should have made the first team.

Stephen A. Smith claimed that one of the players should have replaced Jayson Tatum, who was awarded a spot on the first team. Smith said:

"I believe if there was ever a day to make an exception about two big boys being on the first team together, it would be this one. I think Jokic and Embiid should have been first-team at the expense of Jayson Tatum, who should have been second team All-NBA."

Stephen A. Smith reacts to Joel Embiid making second Team All-NBA

There's no denying that sports analyst Stephen A. Smith brings up plenty of points that could generate some buzz in the basketball world. Over the years, it's always been difficult for voters to make sure to pick players that fit positional requirements.

It's something that comes into question each and every year. It is especially difficult when you have a multitude of players in similar positions that are all deserving of a spot.

While Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid was exceptional this year, he still played a similar position to Jokic, who won the NBA's MVP.

Embiid finished the year with averages of 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 49.9% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range.

