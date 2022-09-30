"If everything comes out, he'll be lucky if he coaches in the NBA again" - Matt Barnes thinks things will get uglier for Ime Udoka once all facts about situation gets revealed

Matt Barnes thinks things will get uglier for suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Barnes implied that Udoka is in deeper trouble than initially thought, suggesting that more facts about the situation have not been revealed.

The one-time champ defended Udoka after news of his suspension broke out. But since getting more information, Barnes has changed his stance. He believes that Udoka will be lucky to coach in the NBA again once everything is settled. Barnes told "Vlad TV" that there is more to the scandal that could get the coach in further trouble.

"If everything comes out, he'll be lucky if he coaches in the NBA again to be honest with you," Barnes said. "I think it's pretty heavy. Some stuff you can't do. So, it's just, like, not judging to each his own. I've made plenty of mistakes. But if everything comes out, it could get extra hot in the kitchen for him."

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Boston Celtics are holding an investigation regarding the situation. Ime Udoka and a female staffer had a consensual affair over the summer. However, things turned south as Udoka made some "unwanted comments" toward the woman.

According to TMZ Sports, the female staffer Udoka had an affair with was in charge of the Celtics' travel logistics. The report also noted that the woman allegedly helped arrange Nia Long's move to Boston two weeks before the scandal went public. Long has been in a relationship with Udoka since 2010, and they have a son together.

Barnes also implied that the situation is not about what Udoka did, but who he did it with.

"I heard it's not about what he did, it’s about who he did it (with)," Barnes said. "That is really going to kind of flip the game upside down when it comes to this instance. This is not something that's only the NBA. This happens in the workplace all around, but like I said, it's not so much the act."

Ime Udoka scandal taking a toll on Celtics players

Ime Udoka coaching the Boston Celtics at the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Ime Udoka situation will certainly have an effect on the Boston Celtics' season. Celtics guard Marcus Smart was caught off guard by the scandal because everything was normal during the offseason. Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams found out about it on social media.

"It's been hell for us," Smart said at the Celtics' media day. "Just caught by surprise. Nobody really knows anything, so we're just in the wind like everybody else. The last couple days, as far as this, it's been confusing."

Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has a tough task in maintaining the Celtics' stature as one of the best teams in the league. They are the defending Eastern Conference champions and are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far