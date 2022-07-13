"If he were to go there and they don’t win the title, what would be in store for him?" - Nick Wright believes Kevin Durant doesn’t want to go back to Warriors, says even the media doesn’t want it

Kevin Durant’s trade request has led to a lot of speculation this offseason. The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and even his former team – the Golden State Warriors – have been brought up. However, uncertainty is the only takeaway so far in terms of the Brooklyn Nets’ decision.

Among the notions, the return to the Warriors has created the most intrigue. Durant moved to the Warriors in the summer of 2016 and went on to win two titles alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, a fallout led him to look for another home in 2019 – which makes his return even more abstract.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "There is a quartet of not wanting KD to go to GSW — KD, Warriors, Nets & media. For KD, it's all downside. GSW just won the title. Any type of credit he could get winning literally anywhere else won't be there. Imagine if he goes there & they don't win a title?" — @getnickwright "There is a quartet of not wanting KD to go to GSW — KD, Warriors, Nets & media. For KD, it's all downside. GSW just won the title. Any type of credit he could get winning literally anywhere else won't be there. Imagine if he goes there & they don't win a title?" — @getnickwright https://t.co/1ItVZnls6g

Nick Wright of “First Things First” laid out a number of parties that would be opposed to this deal:

“This is something that, Kevin Durant, I don’t think wants. That the Warriors shouldn’t want. And the Nets shouldn’t want. And by the way, if it matters, the media shouldn’t want it, either. We have a quartet of not wanting this.”

Since leaving the Warriors, Durant has played alongside other stars – Kyrie Irving and James Harden. However, that experiment has produced just one playoff series win. He’s received a lot of criticism for not being able to carry a team to a championship, drawing comparisons to other greats who have been able to achieve that feat.

Evan Sidery @esidery



- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant

- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal

- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations Notable Kevin Durant update from @wojespn - Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations Notable Kevin Durant update from @wojespn:- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations https://t.co/OJ8LlDRNYx

Taking all that into consideration, Wright highlighted Durant’s dilemma:

“For KD , its all downside, no upside. When he went there previously – the previous season, he could say, ‘You didn’t win the title, LeBron (James) beat you. I was the difference,’ and be correct in that.

“And if, God forbid – can you imagine? – if he were to go there and they don’t win the title, what would be in store for him? I don’t think he wants it.”

The Warriors just completed one of their best seasons, when many experts wrote them off. Curry got most of the credit, but the Thompson's return and the much-improved Andrew Wiggins made solid contributions. Given their success without Durant, the two-time champion's return could be considered as a soft move on his part – taking away any credit he could earn otherwise.

Kevin Durant is reportedly interested in the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat

When a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber announces his interest in switching teams, the market lines up accordingly. However, early reports suggested that he is interested in joining either the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat, given their realistic chances at a title.

Durant has a relationship with the Suns’ young star, Devin Booker, given the time they spent together playing for their country. The Suns have fallen short of the title over two consecutive seasons, despite being one of the strongest contenders Getting Durant on board could help them climb the final step of that ladder.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.



KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" Teams have been unwilling to meet the Nets' asking price for Kevin Durant, per @windhorstespn.KD's value "may not be as high as the Nets wanted" https://t.co/uRHm1k5dWW

The Heat, over the last few seasons, have been a postseason factor as well but have been dealt a fate similar to the Suns. Their roster lacks a finisher, a gap that Durant can effectively fill.

The Durant saga is likely to end with him in different threads next season, but the possibility of a repeat with the Nets is not completely written off yet.

