“If he goes on the court and bust their living b**t with KD and Kyrie, they’re not gonna have any choice but to stand down” - Stephen A. Smith says the vitriol towards Ben Simmons in Philadelphia will get worse

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons and his unceremonious departure from the Philadelphia 76ers has left a sour taste in the mouth of Philly fans. They'll make sure Simmons hears every word of their displeasure during his visit back to the city with his new team.

On ESPN's "First Take," sports media personality Stephen A. Smith said the only way Simmons can get shut up 76ers fans is by stepping on the court and performing. Smith said:

"Because if he goes on the court and he busts their living butt with KD (Kevin Durant) and Kyrie (Irving), then they’re not gonna have any choice but to stand down. But there is no other situation, no other situation, under which they will let Ben Simmons off the hook."

Simmons is yet to be cleared for on-court activities since being traded at the deadline Feb. 10. But he is expected to be with the team as they take on the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. If he sits courtsice, e is very much expected to be welcomed in a hostile and confrontational manner.

Ben Simmons and the game against the 76ers

Simmons during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets' game at the Phihladelphia 76ers on Thursday night is set to witness an atmosphere rarely seen in the NBA. This could very well be a repeat of LeBron James' return to Cleveland in 2010 with the Miami Heat.

Simmons will be unavailable for the game, citing issues with his back and conditioning. After holding out to force a trade, he is yet to play a single minute this season. He hasn't played at all in over 250 days as his last NBA game was the infamous Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks.

Thursday's game against would have been an opportunity for Simmons to return to the place he called home since 2016. It would also have provided him with an opportunity to face the fans who have lambasted him since his Eastern Conference semifinals meltdown.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action. Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action.

Thursday could have been a statement game for Simmons to prove his doubters wrong and truly establish the legitimacy of the Nets' championship aspirations. But the flipside is that it could also be a game where he could crumble under pressure.

Either way, the Nets-76ers game is set to witness an electric atmosphere with Simmons courtside, receiving all kinds of trash talk from the Philadelphia faithful.

The crowd will be charged, and the atmosphere should be hostile. The buildup to this game is almost palpable.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Brooklyn Nets win the championship this season? Yes No 2 votes so far