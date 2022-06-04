“If I’m those guys? I’m super confident” - Patrick Beverley believes the Boston Celtics will come out swinging in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors ended with the Celtics claiming victory at the Chase Center. The Warriors came into the game as favorites, but the Celtics snatched the win from their grasp.

With the Warriors ahead by a double digit (12 points) margin in the beginning of the fourth quarter, victory was almost guaranteed.

But something snapped in the Celtics. They took Chase Center by storm with a 40-point fourth quarter to win Game 1. On defense, they were a tight ship as they allowed only 16 points from the Warriors.

Reacting to the outcome of Game 1, Patrick Beverley praised the Celtics and expects them to "come out swinging in the first quarter." He remarked that the Celtics ought to be in a high mood coming into Game 2 on Sunday.

He believes the Celtics will be confident entering Game 2 on Sunday.

Story continues below ad

"I think they are going to come out swinging in the first quarter," Beverley said. "Obviously he, (Ime Udoka) said they came out good in the first half. If I'm those guys? I'm super confident.

"I feel good in the four seasons where I'm sleeping at in the Golden State right now. I shot the ball extremely well. I can't wait to play again. I love these rims. That's my motto going into the game."

Boston Celtics get the better of the Golden State Warriors in Game 1

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against Robert Williams III and Derrick White.

Story continues below ad

The Boston Celtics started their first NBA Finals in 11 years on a high. They secured the win in Game 1. They will be heading into Game 2 with momentum as they hope to beat the Warriors twice at Chase Center.

Boston Celtics @celtics

nba.com/celtics/news/s… Al Horford waited a lonnnnnng time to get to this stage, but it was all worthwhile as he set a Finals shooting record in our series-opening win on the eve of his 36th birthday. Al Horford waited a lonnnnnng time to get to this stage, but it was all worthwhile as he set a Finals shooting record in our series-opening win on the eve of his 36th birthday.nba.com/celtics/news/s…

Al Horford was the hero of the night with 26 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jaylen Brown was good for 24 points, while Derrick White posted 21 points. Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum recorded 18 and 12 points, respectively. However, Tatum also completed 13 assists, creating the best possible outcome for the team.

Story continues below ad

Despite Steph Curry's 34 points, the Warriors slipped and gave the Celtics the win with a poor fourth quarter display. Aside from Curry, only Andrew Wiggins recorded more than 20 points. Klay Thompson and Otto Porter Jr. posted 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Fans are rooting for Ime Udoka to lead the franchise to a title win in his first season with the team. The Warriors are a strong opponent and are by no means a pushover team. As such, the Boston Celtics are to expect the highest form of resistance.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far