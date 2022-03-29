"If I try to go every game and get a triple-double for a whole season, I can't do it" - Damian Lillard comes to Russell Westbrook's defense amidst heavy criticism

Russell Westbrook is having the worst time of his career and has been shouldering on for his team and being the most consistent when it comes to game time. People often say the only way to get out of a snag is to get out of your head and continue to work on the problem. This, he has continued to do with hopes that he will get back to his usual self.

Adjusting to a new clime with the LA Lakers move has proven to be much more than the point guard had expected. He has been forced to handle the ball a lot less than he is used to, with the focus not being on him for a change. This new role was supposed to need some adjustment. Sadly it has taken an entire season.

Damian Lillard, who was a guest on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, sympathizes with Westbrook and the trying times he's going through with regards to his game. Lillard made clear that Russ' legacy is "undeniable," stating that what he has achieved, nobody has been able to.

"Russell Westbrook's legacy and career is undeniable, like, that's the bottom-line." Lillard said. "The player, the career he's had, what he has accomplished, the things he's done, nobody else has been able to do it. I don't care if you stat chasing or whatever people want to say, If I try to go every game and get a triple double for a whole season, I can't do it."

Damian Lillard suggests Russell Westbrook "face the music with it," paying no mind to the criticism

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket against Dennis Schroder #17 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game three of the Western Conference quarterfinals at Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 19, 2019 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Russell Westbrook's poor form has opened the doorway to heavy criticism towards his direction as the LA Lakers continue to tank. He was solely accused of largely being the reason behind their demise.

With an average of 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 73 appearances made this season (the most by a Laker player). Russ has been tagged as being a shadow of himself, as these numbers are unseen stats since his sophomore season in 2010.

theScore @theScore Bradley Beal has had enough of the Russell Westbrook slander this season. 🗣 Bradley Beal has had enough of the Russell Westbrook slander this season. 🗣 https://t.co/ISqcU4Cwbp

Damian Lillard was asked to share what his advice to Russell Westbrook would be if he had to give him one. The Portland Trail Blazers guard advised that he (Westbrook) "faces the music with it," confirming that the criticism will always be a factor playing for a big market team.

"If I had to tell him anything, I would just tell him, you know, face the music with it." Lillard suggested. "Like I just said, the criticism is gonna happen and you playing in one of the biggest markets. So, I would just face it. Whatever questions y'all ask me, whether I think it's a dumb question or something that is self explanatory or whatever, just face it and deal with it."

