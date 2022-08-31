"If I watched his videos, I would fall into depression" - International head coach baffled at how to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo for upcoming EuroBasket matchup

Several NBA superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo are set to play at the EuroBasket starting on Thursday. Antetokounmpo and Greece are in Group C of the competition along with Italy, Croatia, Ukraine, Great Britain and Estonia.

Italy's head coach is reportedly baffled at how they will stop "The Greek Freak" in their matchup.

In a recent news conference (h/t BasketNews), Gianmarco Pozzecco discussed Italy's challenges in the EuroBasket. He spoke about facing Antetokounmpo and Greece during the group stage. He believes the two-time NBA MVP is unstoppable, so they have to focus on other players.

"He is fascinating as a player, but I have different problems," Pozzeco said. "We had little time to work, and if I watched his videos, I would fall into depression."

"Fortunately there will also be more human players. On the other hand, it will give us a lot of motivation to face him. It gives you energy. He is a very competitive European, worse for us, but it is good for basketball."

The Italians should also not just be worried about Giannis Antetokounmpo. Other teams in their group boast several NBA players. Croatia have Dario Saric, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Ivica Zubac, while Ukraine have Alex Len and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Italy only have one current NBA player on their roster, Simone Fontecchio of the Utah Jazz. Danilo Gallinari suffered a knee injury in their last game of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee, per Sportando.

The 14-year NBA veteran will miss the EuroBasket and won't be ready to help the Boston Celtics on Opening Night. He is expected to miss at least two months of action, with a return date sometime in November.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ready to dominate EuroBasket

Giannis Antetokounmpo has looked in dominant form for Greece this summer. Antetokounmpo is trying to win his first international championship to add to his already stacked resume. He's also looking to lead Greece to their first EuroBasket championship since 2005 and their third overall.

"The Greek Freak" had recorded 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Serbia.

Antetokounmpo set the record for most points in a qualifier, but still lost to Nikola Jokic and company. Jokic finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists in their 100-94 overtime win.

In the last game of the qualifiers against Belgium, Antetokounmpo had 26 points in an easy 85-68 win. This was also Giannis' first home game in Greece, and he was cheered on by a sold-out crowd at the Athens Olympic Complex Indoor Arena. The total attendance was 19,443.

Greece have the third-best odds in winning the EuroBasket behind Serbia and defending champions Slovenia. France and Lithuania complete the top five, while Spain, Italy, Turkey and Germany are on the outside looking in. The tournament starts on Thursday and will end on Sept. 18.

