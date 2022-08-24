“If you have the job, you can’t have your star players say ‘I want them fired’” - Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo says Kevin Durant owes Steve Nash a public apology

Kevin Durant decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, ending a drama that lasted almost two months. On ESPN's "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith, Chris Russo said that the Nets forward should apologize to his coach, Steve Nash.

"I do think that Nash will not take it personally that Durant said, 'I want him out.' I think they will co-exist," Russo said. "I think Durant owes Nash a public apology, that will go a long way."

Russo said that Steve Nash is the coach, and Durant should have accepted it instead of asking Tsai to fire him.

"The fact is that he's got the job, and if you have the job, you can't have your star players say, 'I want them fired.'"

Earlier this month, Durant met with team owner Joe Tsai and gave him an ultimatum. Durant told Tsai to trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and Nash. Tsai sided with Marks and Nash, but the damage may have been done. KD will stay in Brooklyn next season, but it will be interesting to see how his relationship with Nash goes.

Can Steve Nash lead Kevin Durant and the Nets to the title?

Steve Nash joined the Brooklyn Nets in 2020, leading the team to 48 wins in his first season. His first year was shortened, but the Nets finished with the fourth-best record in the league.

The Nets were eliminated in the conference semifinals after seven games against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant dropped 48 points in Game 7, but that wasn't enough to beat the Bucks, the eventual champs.

Steve Nash could lead the Brooklyn Nets to the promised land. His coaching record with the team was 92-62 in the first two years, almost 60% win percentage.

With Kevin Durant on the roster, the Brooklyn Nets have a good chance of winning the title. Despite being controversial, Kyrie Irving is a fantastic basketball player, and Ben Simmons is expected to return to action.

The Nets will also have Joe Harris, who missed more than 60 games last season, and their addition of T.J. Warren could help the team.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say. Steve Nash, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles on Monday and have decided to move forward with partnership, Nets say.

