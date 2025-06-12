"If he is a Laker I’m pissed" - Fans clamor over Kevin Durant potentially getting traded before 2025 NBA champion is announced

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is expected to be traded soon, NBA insider John Gambadoro reported on Thursday. Gambadoro spoke on his show, "The Burns & Gambo Show," and revealed the important update. There have been talks about what the Suns would do with Durant following an abysmal 2024-25 season. The Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat have all been rumored to be interested in the 15-time All-Star.
When Gambadoro dropped the revelation, however, he did not hint at any team that could trade for the star.
"I expect that Kevin Durant will be traded from the Phoenix Suns next week," Gambadoro said.
"There's a lot of stuff out there, some of it's accurate, a lot of it is not accurate. But I do expect that there's -- Look, we've said it all along, he's going to be traded by the draft [night]."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Following the insider's comments, fans went into a frenzy on X (formerly Twitter).
"If he is a Laker I’m pissed," a fan said.
"KD A SPUR NEXT WEEK," another fan predicted.
"KD welcome to Miami," one fan said.
Other fans are seemingly tired of the Durant rumors.
"Just want to get it over with at this point," a comment read.
"Ngl, I feel like we talk about KD trade scenarios every summer," another fan commented.
"Tired of hearing the announcement of the announcement," one fan said.
Last season, Durant played 62 games, averaging 26.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists on 52.7 percent from the field. The two-time NBA champion tried his best to help the Suns qualify for the postseason. But Phoenix's tough schedule and injuries to its best players hindered them from performing better.
If this is the end of the KD-Suns partnership, his stint with the team wouldn't be a memorable one. He was limited to two playoff appearances with the franchise and never went past the second round.
An NBA analyst named the Knicks as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant will turn 37 in September, but he has shown that he is still a top offensive player. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, Durant's former teammate, gave five teams he thinks could land the Suns star.
The first four teams he mentioned were the Spurs, the Rockets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Detroit Pistons. But the top team he chose for KD was the New York Knicks.
Perk believes the Knicks' potential acquisition of Kevin Durant would be beneficial for the franchise. The former NBA center sees a Big 3 with the 6-foot-11 star, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. With that trio, it could lead them over the hump and get past the Eastern Conference finals.
Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.