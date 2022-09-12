"If LeBron and AD are out there, I don’t think Russ can hurt them" - Rapper Lil Wayne makes bold claim ahead of LA Lakers' 2022/23 season

The LA Lakers are coming into the 2022-23 NBA season, hoping for a massive improvement after last year's disappointment. Rapper Lil Wayne believes his beloved franchise can compete for the championship this year. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," he said the franchise could achieve big things with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"Beyond being a fan, I believe we can go all the way. I believe the Lakers can go as far as LeBron (James) can take them. As far as AD (Anthony Davis) can take them, as far as his health can take them."

"I think, if LeBron and AD are out there, I don’t think Russ (Westbrook) can hurt them. You’ve gotta remember, it’s not like LeBron and AD were out there – he (Westbrook) didn’t do that (dominate the ball and force the offense) while they were out there," Lil Wayne said.

The LA Lakers fired coach Frank Vogel after last season's disappointment and hired coach Darvin Ham. The front office has also overhauled the roster by preferencing youth and athleticism over age and experience. They added Juan Toscano Anderson, Damian Jones and Lonnie Walker IV.

However, shooting remains an issue for the franchise. The Lakers have some streaky shooters, but no player has proven himself a consistent outside threat.

How far can the LA Lakers go this season?

The LA Lakers have made some moves, but their large contracts have made it difficult to make any significant changes. Their defense was one of their biggest weaknesses last season. However, that should improve this season. The Lakers recently traded for Patrick Beverley. Beverley will help address their weak defense and hold teammates accountable.

Another massive stumbling block for the LA Lakers will be how they use Russell Westbrook. Ham has spoken repeatedly about how Westbrook will have to buy in defensively. There have been rumors about how the former MVP will be used to run the second unit by coming off the bench. Whether or not Westbrook accepts a smaller role will largely determine the Lakers' success this year.

Kendrick Nunn missed the entirety of last season due to a bone bruise. His return could help the team improve. Nunn has shown potential both offensively and defensively. During his two-year career, he has averaged 15 points per game on 36.4 percent shooting from the outside.

