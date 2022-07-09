“If LeBron James did not exist over these last 20 years, the guy we’re talking about is Durant” - NBA analyst believes the Nets might never have a player as good as Kevin Durant, says they should keep him

Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets on July 7, 2019, hoping to chart a new course for himself with the intent to win the championship alongside Kyrie Irving. It's been three years, and the forward has yet to take the Nets past the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.

His exit from the Golden State Warriors was criticized, and time has proved that skepticism is with good reason. With the Warriors winning the 2022 championship, Durant's request to leave the Nets is not misplaced as they are seemingly nowhere close to competing for titles.

Justin Termine, sports radio host of SiriusXM, advised the Nets to retain the 2014 MVP, saying that he still has four years on his contract. He argued that Durant is a once-in-a-lifetime player, and as such, the Nets will rarely get a player like him again.

Termine believes that if LeBron James was not in the picture, KD would easily have been the talking point for the past decade. He suggests that Durant is arguably the most talented player in the league, and it would be a loss for the Nets to let him go.

"You've got Kevin Durant under contract for four more years," Termine said. "Four more years, Durant's under contract there in Brooklyn. And the Nets may never get a chance to get a player like him again. Chances are, they won't in our lifetime. Durant is a once-in-a-lifetime-type player.

"You (can) make the argument that if LeBron James did not exist over these last 20 years, the guy we’re talking about is Durant. That's how talented he is."

NBA analyst insists the Brooklyn Nets would be on the losing side of the deal if they trade Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks has agreed to work closely with Kevin Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, in finding a trade. Brooklyn clearly said it will only accept a trade that works for the Nets as an organization.

Justin Termine is of the opinion that the Nets are unable to win any trade scenario. He said that by trading a high-quality player like KD, the franchise will "end up losing the deal."

"You trade a guy in the caliber of Kevin Durant, you're gonna end up losing that deal," Termine said. "You're not gonna end up winning the trade. The Nets going to lose that deal."

The Nets have reportedly been demanding with their requirements for the 33-year old. Franchises have been unable to meet up to the requirements asked, as the offers said to have been received are way below what was expected.

