"If LeBron said he wanted to have a trade today, how fast do you think that trade would get done?" - Former Celtics believes league executives have lost their trust in Kevin Durant

Basketball fans are currently enthralled by the ongoing uncertainties surrounding LeBron James and Kevin Durant. The LA Lakers superstar hasn’t committed to an extension with his team while KD is still waiting for the Brooklyn Nets to trade him.

In Durant’s case, teams in the NBA have found the price too high for a player who is seemingly looking to force his way out of another tough situation. Meanwhile, James isn't likely to leave LA, but could still force a trade if the team fumbles the bag yet again next season. He is currently in the final year of his deal with the Lakers.

Eddie House, on The Odd Couple, remarked on how the market could have looked had it been James who asked for a trade instead of KD:

“Think about this, if LeBron said he wanted to have a trade today, how fast do you think that trade would get done? It would have already been done! That just shows you the market for Kevin Durant and I don’t think it’s a slight to his ability.”

House added about Durant:

“Well, we’ve seen him bail out when everything was going good in Golden State. How can you trust him? ... Do you mortgage the future for the unknown?”

(via heavy.com/sports/brookly…) REPORT: Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week after his trade request has stalled out.(via @SteveBHoop REPORT: Kevin Durant is expected to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week after his trade request has stalled out.(via @SteveBHoop, heavy.com/sports/brookly…) https://t.co/WZfzcks1th

Kevin Durant went to the NBA Finals for three straight seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He won two of them and could have made it three had he and Klay Thompson not been injured.

After enjoying such a high level of success in Golden State, he wanted to win one of his own as a franchise player. KD chose Kyrie Irving, a close buddy, to be his partner in trying to bring the Brooklyn Nets to their first NBA championship.

However, in three years, they’ve won only one playoff series and were swept by the Boston Celtics in the last postseason.

Bruce Beck @BruceBeck4NY Three years ago today the #Nets acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. We talked that day about how many #NBA Championships they might win. Three years later, with only one NBA Playoff Series victory to their credit, the move has to be judged as a colossal failure! Three years ago today the #Nets acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. We talked that day about how many #NBA Championships they might win. Three years later, with only one NBA Playoff Series victory to their credit, the move has to be judged as a colossal failure!

Irving wanted out but eventually opted into his contract. A few days after “Uncle Drew” committed, Durant asked for a trade, which hasn’t happened more than a month after the request was made.

James, on the other hand, has the LA Lakers on their toes. It would be an embarrassment for them to lose the four-time MVP, although he seems unwilling to uproot his family to move someplace else. But with only one year left on his contract, “King James” could walk KD’s path and demand a trade.

"I believe LeBron is holding out. If the Lakers are not making moves to win, he will leave. He did that the first time in Cleveland and he did it again in Miami." @ShannonSharpe on LeBron James being eligible for an extension:"I believe LeBron is holding out. If the Lakers are not making moves to win, he will leave. He did that the first time in Cleveland and he did it again in Miami." .@ShannonSharpe on LeBron James being eligible for an extension:"I believe LeBron is holding out. If the Lakers are not making moves to win, he will leave. He did that the first time in Cleveland and he did it again in Miami." https://t.co/G7HfIXPDOZ

If that were to happen, most, including House, believe it would be pandemonium as teams try to acquire the Akron, Ohio native.

Will a Kevin Durant straight swap with LeBron James be feasible?

A Kevin Durant-LeBron James potential swap intrigued many this offseason. [Photo: The Spun]

KD has four years remaining on his contract while LeBron James only has one. For a swap to occur, a sign-and-trade would likely have to happen between James and the Lakers before he’s shipped to Brooklyn.

Instead of a truckload of assets, the Nets may ask for one future draft pick and James for KD. But based on reports, “King James” is uninterested in the scenario.

Chris Broussard had this to say on "The Undisputed" about James’ reluctance to be traded to Brooklyn:

"I talked with someone close to LeBron and he would not want this to happen. The Lakers respect LeBron enough that they'll do what he wants to do."

"I talked with someone close to LeBron and he would not want this to happen. The Lakers respect LeBron enough that they'll do what he wants to do." @Chris_Broussard doesn't see a LeBron and KD trade swap as a real possibility:"I talked with someone close to LeBron and he would not want this to happen. The Lakers respect LeBron enough that they'll do what he wants to do." .@Chris_Broussard doesn't see a LeBron and KD trade swap as a real possibility:"I talked with someone close to LeBron and he would not want this to happen. The Lakers respect LeBron enough that they'll do what he wants to do." https://t.co/ZwWXwattHN

Teams' interest in Durant has seemingly dried up, while James doesn’t have to decide on an extension until June 30 next year. Regardless, their decisions on their respective futures will likely be closely followed by teams and fans around the league.

