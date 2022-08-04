"If LeBron said he wanted to have a trade today, how fast do you think that trade would get done?" - Former Celtics believes league executives have lost their trust in Kevin Durant

Basketball fans are currently enthralled by the ongoing uncertainties surrounding LeBron James and Kevin Durant. The LA Lakers superstar hasn’t committed to an extension with his team while KD is still waiting for the Brooklyn Nets to trade him.
In Durant’s case, teams in the NBA have found the price too high for a player who is seemingly looking to force his way out of another tough situation. Meanwhile, James isn't likely to leave LA, but could still force a trade if the team fumbles the bag yet again next season. He is currently in the final year of his deal with the Lakers.
Eddie House, on The Odd Couple, remarked on how the market could have looked had it been James who asked for a trade instead of KD:
“Think about this, if LeBron said he wanted to have a trade today, how fast do you think that trade would get done? It would have already been done! That just shows you the market for Kevin Durant and I don’t think it’s a slight to his ability.”
House added about Durant:
“Well, we’ve seen him bail out when everything was going good in Golden State. How can you trust him? ... Do you mortgage the future for the unknown?”
Kevin Durant went to the NBA Finals for three straight seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He won two of them and could have made it three had he and Klay Thompson not been injured.
After enjoying such a high level of success in Golden State, he wanted to win one of his own as a franchise player. KD chose Kyrie Irving, a close buddy, to be his partner in trying to bring the Brooklyn Nets to their first NBA championship.
However, in three years, they’ve won only one playoff series and were swept by the Boston Celtics in the last postseason.
Irving wanted out but eventually opted into his contract. A few days after “Uncle Drew” committed, Durant asked for a trade, which hasn’t happened more than a month after the request was made.
James, on the other hand, has the LA Lakers on their toes. It would be an embarrassment for them to lose the four-time MVP, although he seems unwilling to uproot his family to move someplace else. But with only one year left on his contract, “King James” could walk KD’s path and demand a trade.
If that were to happen, most, including House, believe it would be pandemonium as teams try to acquire the Akron, Ohio native.
Will a Kevin Durant straight swap with LeBron James be feasible?
KD has four years remaining on his contract while LeBron James only has one. For a swap to occur, a sign-and-trade would likely have to happen between James and the Lakers before he’s shipped to Brooklyn.
Instead of a truckload of assets, the Nets may ask for one future draft pick and James for KD. But based on reports, “King James” is uninterested in the scenario.
Chris Broussard had this to say on "The Undisputed" about James’ reluctance to be traded to Brooklyn:
"I talked with someone close to LeBron and he would not want this to happen. The Lakers respect LeBron enough that they'll do what he wants to do."
Teams' interest in Durant has seemingly dried up, while James doesn’t have to decide on an extension until June 30 next year. Regardless, their decisions on their respective futures will likely be closely followed by teams and fans around the league.