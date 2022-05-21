“If he misses anything.… We are like ‘oh my god’” - Quentin Richardson on the overreaction surrounding Steph Curry missing free throws

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are preparing for a crucial Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks. After an impressive second-round series win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State now finds themselves going toe-to-toe with the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

The Warriors have been impressive throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, as they look eager to return to the NBA Finals.

After an eye-opening 112-87 victory in Game 1, Golden State will now be looking to take care of business in Game 2 and take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Throughout the NBA Playoffs, Warriors superstar Steph Curry has continued to shine. Arguably one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Curry has shocked fans over the years with his ability to space the floor from deep.

It's gotten to the point where some fans are shocked when Curry has his struggles when it comes to shooting.

While speaking on a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," NBA veteran Quentin Richardson talked about the fact that despite Curry struggling from the free-throw line in Game 1. He believes that Curry's ability has just created this shock with fans if he ever misses a shot.

Curry went 4-of-7 from the charity stripe in Game 1, despite being one of the best free-throw shooters in the league. Richardson said:

"He is such an elite, like you said he's the greatest shooter of all time. Like if he misses anything let alone the free throw, we are like, oh my god. I feel like every time he shoots the ball, he's gonna hit.

"So, I think it's kind of like that Knee Jerk reaction that it's actually Steph and he's actually missing free throws, a guy that shot like 90 plus percent for his career."

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors prepare for Game 2

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 lead against the Dallas Mavericks.

It won't be easy for Curry and the Warriors, as Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will be motivated to bounce back and potentially "steal" home court advantage from Golden State.

Despite struggling from the free-throw line in Game 1, Curry was sensational, as expected. He went on to finish the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Throughout the playoffs, the Warriors superstar has averaged 26.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range.

Golden State now finds itself just three more wins away from making it back to the NBA Finals.

