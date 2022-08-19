“If there was a party at a nightclub, KD would show up with a basketball if he could” - Stephen A. Smith says he doesn’t see Kevin Durant sitting out, says "this brother is about ball"

Regardless of what future resolution happens with his surprising trade request, Kevin Durant is one of the NBA's most competitive players. Some have wondered whether KD would hold out if the Brooklyn Nets are unable to complete a trade. On ESPN's "Get Up," analyst Stephen A. Smith said that he cannot see Durant sitting out, saying:

"If there was a party at a nightclub, KD would show up with a basketball if he could. ... This brother is about ball! ... I cannot see him sitting out because he wants to play elsewhere."

The timing of the June 30 request was puzzling to some, given that Durant still has four years remaining on his contract. After a rollercoaster of a 2021-22 season for Brooklyn, Durant wants to find a fresh start.

Skeptics have pointed out that Durant is once again seeking to join a contender, much like he did in his 2016, when he joined the Golden State Warriors.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



@stephenasmith "If there was a party at a nightclub, KD would show up with a basketball if he could. ... This brother is about ball! ... I cannot see him sitting out because he wants to play elsewhere." "If there was a party at a nightclub, KD would show up with a basketball if he could. ... This brother is about ball! ... I cannot see him sitting out because he wants to play elsewhere."😂 @stephenasmith https://t.co/8h5NFyDQD8

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continue to talk

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets have been rumored to be discussing trades for Kevin Durant with a number of teams. That shouldn't be much of a surprise, as KD is one of the league's top players. Although Durant is standing firm on his trade request, it's also been reported that Brooklyn is actively trying to convince the superstar to return for another year.

Although there was plenty of chemistry and off-the-court issues with the Nets last year, the team has the talent to be a force in the Eastern Conference. Guard Ben Simmons is expected to finally make his debut for the team, with veteran Joe Harris also set to return after a season-ending injury last year. Veteran guard Kyrie Irving is also set to be good to go after being in and out of the lineup last year.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Brian Windhorst

(h/t "I think the Nets want to run this team back and they're hoping Kevin Durant agrees. The way they're conducting trade talks and the prices they are asking has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway."- Brian Windhorst(h/t @RealGM "I think the Nets want to run this team back and they're hoping Kevin Durant agrees. The way they're conducting trade talks and the prices they are asking has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway."- Brian Windhorst (h/t @RealGM) https://t.co/Pa5asCSvHi

Time will tell if Durant will eventually be on the move to a new team. For now, it appears it's becoming more likely that Durant will at least suit up for the Nets to start the season.

Durant, the 2013-14 MVP, has led the league in scoring four times. He's a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. But his experiment with building a super team in Brooklyn has been a failure. He missed his first season with an Achilles tendon injury and has won only one playoff series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein