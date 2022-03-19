“If you had to pick a all-time hoop squad to go out and play a pickup game, KD is the number one pick ” - Jason Terry believes Kevin Durant is one of the top 10 players in NBA history

The NBA continues to release the NBA 75 Greatest Players of All-time promotional videos themed as stories. This time, it showcased one of the most lethal scorers in the league's history, Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets small forward has been phenomenal in his 14 year-long career. He has blazed trails and set records unendingly as he solidifies himself as an NBA great and potential Hall of Famer. His midrange shots are often unstoppable, which one can say is expected when a 6-foot-10 inch player jumps high and lets it roll.

In the promotional video celebrating Durant, former NBA player Jason Terry spoke about KD's strength and skillset. The former Dallas Mavericks guard showered praise on Durantula, tagging him as one of the best players in NBA history.

"He's a Hall of Famer. He is a top-10 player in the NBA history for me in my book," Terry said.

He also spoke about Durant’s shooting ability, equating him to NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki. He highlights his defensive prowess, identifying his skills as underrated.

"His ability to score and create his own shot. I think he's an underrated defender," Terry said. "His ability to shoot the ball. He reminds me a lot of Dirk because you've never seen Kevin Durant get his shot blocked. At 7 feet, you can't touch it. He has a high release and quick release. If you had to pick a all-time hoop squad to go out and play a pickup game, KD is the No. 1 pick."

Will Kevin Durant lead the Brooklyn Nets to championship title glory this season?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass against Justise Winslow and Trendon Watford of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets were favorites to win the NBA championship at the beginning of the season. Midway through the season, that still remained true with news of Kyrie Irving prepping to return to the roster after being sidelined for refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

But with 12 games left in the regular season, that initial hypothesis is fading. The Nets went through a 3-17 swoon when Durant went out with a knee injury.

Durant is back from his knee injury and recently hit a season-high 53 points, one point off his career high of 54 points. Is there hope for the Nets clinching the title?

The two-time NBA champion has had his eyes set on a third title ring, leading to his trade to the Nets in 2020. The pairing of Kyrie Irving and former teammate James Harden seemed too enticing to pass on. But the union lost one-third of its strength, leaving just Kyrie Irving and the non-playing Ben Simmons.

Can he power through and lead the Nets to championship glory? That is yet to be known.

