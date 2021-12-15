“If the Rondo buyout didn’t happen, I would’ve been a Laker” - Isaiah Thomas reveals he came close to joining LA during free agency

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas recently opened up about almost being signed to the LA Lakers this season, had it not been for the Rajon Rondo deal.

In an interview with Stadium published Tuesday, the former NBA star revealed:

“I really believe, if the Rondo buyout didn’t happen, you know, I woulda been a Laker,” Thomas explained. “All respect to Rondo and respect to the Lakers organization”.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas sits down with @Stadium ahead of G League Showcase: NBA return hopes, nearly signing with the Lakers, bond with city of Boston, life-changing hip procedure. Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas sits down with @Stadium ahead of G League Showcase: NBA return hopes, nearly signing with the Lakers, bond with city of Boston, life-changing hip procedure. https://t.co/jK4gI8loIx

Isaiah Thomas noted he was around LeBron James and Russell Westbrook for a while, working out with them and showing he was as healthy as he said he was. When asked about his injury and hip surgery, Thomas told Stadium he feels like he did in 2017 before the injury.

Thomas said he is ecstatic to be able to play at full capacity again without pain. Though the transaction did not work out as he hoped, Thomas had nothing but nice things to say about an opportunity to play for the Lakers.

The Lakers ended up trading for Rajon Rondo instead of picking up Thomas. Rondo was bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason and then traded to the Lakers. Fans have been left to speculate whether or not Thomas would have been a great fit for the LA squad.

"He brainwashed me into being a Laker fan at a young age." @isaiahthomas ' father picked him up full Lakers warm-up gear for 3rd grade."He brainwashed me into being a Laker fan at a young age." .@isaiahthomas' father picked him up full Lakers warm-up gear for 3rd grade."He brainwashed me into being a Laker fan at a young age." https://t.co/nHJGsglDrF

Rondo is averaging 3.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists with 14.9 minutes per game. Shooting a mere 31.7% from the field and 28% from the 3-point line, the veteran seems to be struggling.

Will Isaiah Thomas make it back into the NBA?

Isaiah Thomas has not been in the league since last season, when he averaged 7.7 points in three games during a 10-contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Before that stint, Thomas had bounced around. In 2018 he played for the Lakers before being ruled out March 29 of that year for hip surgery. On July 16, 2018, Thomas signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets. Then, he was picked up by the Washington Wizards in 2019-2020 and was suspended for two games without pay for entering the stands during a game.

Thomas was passed to the LA Clippers only to be waived a day later.

Even after moving around so much and deciding to enter the NBA G League, he stays ready. When asked, Isaiah explained:

“I’m beyond motivated … And it’s not motivated by anything else than just the love of the game. Like I love the game so much I’m really gonna do whatever it takes to get back to where I truly believe I belong, and where I deserve to be.”

Thomas was an offensive force in his prime. He averaged 25.5 points per game between both of his All-Star seasons with the Boston Celtics. Los Angeles fans were quite excited when they heard the rumors of him coming back. It will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old will get another shot.

