"If you sit on your a** all the time your back is probably gonna hurt" - Charles Barkley drops a savage response on Ben Simmons' apparent back problem

Charles Barkley hilariously roasted Ben Simmons after the Australian bailed out on the Brooklyn Nets yet again by sitting out in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. The 25-year-old has not played basketball for a year now.

Reports suggested that he could have made his return in the latter half of the series against the Boston Celtics, but the team announced that he would sit out as he once again faced some soreness in his back.

His unavailability for the game has invited a lot of criticism from many in the NBA community. The 'Inside the NBA' crew discussed the whole situation and shared their take on Simmons' absence.

Barkley, who is one of the legends of the game, was very disappointed by the guard and fired shots at him by mocking his injury. He said:

"If you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt"

The Nets undoubtedly needed some help on the offensive and defensive end and Ben Simmons could have been that player. Despite all the controversy, there is no doubt that he is talented. However, he decided not to show up when the team needed him the most and this has infuriated many Nets fans.

According to Shams Charania, the Nets team wanted Ben Simmons to make his team debut in the series against the Celtics. The team was well versed with his injury struggles, but they wanted him to show some fight and take the court even if it was for minimal minutes.

Simmons has been one of the most talked-about players in the league this season for all the wrong reasons. He forced his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers and that enraged fans across Philly because they felt cheated. With him having sat out for the Nets, he has already gotten off on the wrong foot with the Nets fans and if he is to make amends for it, the three-time All-Star will have to put up big performances for them next season.

Is Ben Simmons the right fit for the Brooklyn Nets team?

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game One

The Brooklyn Nets have a star-studded team with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They had to let go of James Harden, but in exchange for him, they got a talented guard in Ben Simmons. He is one of the most controversial players in recent times, but when he is on the court, the Australian can create a massive impact.

His stint in Philly showed the world how good he was. Ben Simmons made it to two All-Defense first teams and was also part of the All-NBA third team in 2020. However, his stint there ended in big disappointment for him and the franchise.

Many were happy with his move to the Brooklyn Nets as he not only got a move away from Philly but also got to team up with two of the best offensive players in the modern game. He never took court for them this season due to an apparent injury, which means Nets fans will have to wait until next season to see him in action.

There is no doubt that he is still an elite player and can add value to the Nets team. With the likes of Durant and Irving, all Simmons has to focus on is passing and defending.

The Nets also missed out on their sharpshooter Joe Harris, who is also a vital piece for them. With both Harris and Simmons back, the Nets have a good chance of roaring in the 2022-23 season and bringing the joy back to the faces of their fans.

Edited by Diptanil Roy