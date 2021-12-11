“If somebody is, Trae Young is gonna be the guy” - Jalen Rose believes Trae Young is the only active player that can match Steph Curry’s 3-point record

Steph Curry is on the verge of surpassing Ray Allen's record of three-pointers made in the regular season. Allen's record stands at 2,973 three-points made in 1,300 appearances in the regular season. Curry stands at 2,964, with just 9 threes left to match Allen's and 10 to surpass it.

On an ESPN show, Jalen Rose projects Steph Curry will attain set a near unbeatable record for years to come. He also stated that if anyone was to break his record, it most definitely would be the charismatic Trae Young. With the Atlanta Hawks point guard being young and talented from long-range, Rose predicts he stands a chance of attaining Curry's height and maybe surpassing it.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA "If somebody is, Trae Young’s going to be the guy."



"He may get 4,000 made threes, 4,000.. That's like putting a high score up on a video game that nobody's gonna take down, something like Stockton's assists record. But I thought this when the Big O had the triple-double record and then Russell Westbrook came along. And I would say Steph Curry’s gonna put up the score nobody's gonna takedown but then if somebody is, Trae Young is gonna be the guy. Because he's young, 23, he's played like 4 years, he shoots with unlimited range and he's already a guy that's averaging 25 and double-figure assist for whatever it's worth."

Steph Curry's journey to breaking Ray Allen's three-point record

Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors falls down in front of his bench after making a three-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Chase Center on December 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

We're on the verge of watching Steph Curry make history right before our eyes as he edges closer to breaking Ray Allen's record for the most three-point netted in NBA history.

In the Golden State Warriors' previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Steph Curry posted 6 threes, increasing his tally to 2,964. He had earlier knocked off Reggie Miller from second position, surpassing the 2,560 threes made in 1389 games.

Miller had the record for the most threes in the regular season and held the record for over six years until Allen broke the record in 2011. After which it seemed impossible for anyone to break Allen's record, but a decade later Steph Curry is on the verge of proving the world wrong.

Being only 33 years of age, Curry will most likely stake the record at a higher number, making it difficult for any active player to ever break his record. With 32-year old James Harden being the closest with 2,509 threes made in 902 appearances.

Trae Young has been deemed the most likely active player to beat Curry's potential record. The 23-year old currently has 566 threes and has only been in the league for 4 seasons and appeared in 229 games.

