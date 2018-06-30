If the Cleveland Cavaliers Don't Get Lebron James back, is it time to Rebuild?

2018 NBA Draft

It isn't a surprise that Lebron James opted of his contract next season worth $35.6 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Lebron James is free to sign anywhere. Lebron coming back to Cleveland isn't doubtful. It is one of the few places in where he will play during the 2018-2019 season and beyond.

Lebron could also be playing for either the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, or the Philadelphia 76ers next season. If that's the case, what should the Cleveland Cavaliers do?

Well, at least Lebron James delivered his promise to the city of Cleveland and he helped them win a championship back in the 2015-2016 season. Lebron led them to four straight NBA Finals appearances.

If Lebron James were to leave, the Cleveland Cavaliers would need to start over. They have too many bad contracts on the books right now like Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith. The Cleveland Cavaliers should shop Kevin Love because he still be useful to other teams around the league.

Love is also 29 years old and he also has had some injury problems. Kevin Love may not be in the NBA much longer if he continues to get injured. Love can shoot the three-ball well still and grab rebounds. Love is also very good in the pick-and-roll game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers already have one cornerstone piece for the future in point guard Collin Sexton from Alabama. He was drafted eighth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired that pick in the Isaiah Thomas trade. That pick was originally the Brooklyn Nets pick and it was traded to the Boston Celtics in the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce deal back in the summer of 2012.

Collin Sexton is just 19 years old and maybe general manager Koby Altman can build around him. The 2019 NBA Draft is also supposed to be very deep as well just like in 2018. That could help the Cleveland Cavaliers causes to rebuild faster than they did when Lebron James left the first time. Cleveland drafted first overall three-out-of-four NBA Drafts when Lebron James was with the Miami Heat.