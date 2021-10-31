“If there’s one thing I’m not worried about, it’s Steph Curry scoring” - Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on his star player not scoring in the fourth quarter 

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry has been scoreless in the fourth quarter of three consecutive games recently. He went 0-for-11 from the field in that stretch. It has been a talking point lately, but Dubs head coach Steve Kerr doesn't seem bothered by it. In a recent interview, he said Curry not scoring was the last thing he would be worried about.

“If there’s one thing I’m not worried about it’s Steph Curry scoring. Seems like the biggest fluke of all time," said Kerr. (via Kendra Andrews)

Steph Curry failed to score in the last quarter against the OKC Thunder, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies. While the Golden State Warriors won the tie against the Thunder and Kings, that wasn't the case against Memphis. Curry received a lot of stick from fans online and from several analysts for his no-show in that loss.

Nevertheless, he has been in great form otherwise and has led his teams to five wins in their first six games. Steph Curry is averaging 28.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest so far.

Should Golden State Warriors be worried about Steph Curry's fourth quarter woes?

The Golden State Warriors have been in great form so far, having won five of their first six games of the 2021-22 NBA season. They now sit atop the Western Conference standings and look like legitimate title-contenders. Another impressive thing to note is that they are yet to see Klay Thompson make his return.

Steph Curry has done a stellar job in his absence and has received quality support from the rest of the players in the squad. But scoreless outings in the fourth quarter of multiple games are a worrying sign, according to many.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Steph has two shots to win it - no and no. Scores 36 for the game, 0 in the fourth quarter. He has often come up even smaller than he is in big playoff games. He's all-time great ... but he's no Ray Allen. Steph has two shots to win it - no and no. Scores 36 for the game, 0 in the fourth quarter. He has often come up even smaller than he is in big playoff games. He's all-time great ... but he's no Ray Allen.

That's because he generally takes clutch shots, and him not being able to come through could cause problems for the Warriors, especially in Thompson's absence. Nevertheless, Steph Curry has been at the top of his game for a long time now.

The two-time MVP has struggled in various areas of his game in the past but has managed to overcome it every time. On top of that, he also has decent options around him during crunch situations. So Steph Curry's underwhelming outings in the last few fourth quarters shouldn't be a worrying sign for now for the Golden State Warriors.

