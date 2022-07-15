“If you’re Rob Pelinka and someone says, ‘I give you KD for LeBron,’ you have to do that trade” - 7x NBA champion says LeBron James is not untradeable, says only Steph Curry and 3x All-Star can’t be traded

It has always been LeBron James' decision to stay or leave a team. However, Robert Horry strongly believes the LA Lakers should be willing to trade the 37-year-old if offered Kevin Durant.

The offseason has had its share of drama, with the likelihood of more in the coming months. There have been several jaw-dropping trades already, with more to come, especially with Durant and possibly Kyrie Irving in the market.

The Lakers have been looking to reunite Irving and James, and the four-time NBA champ is up for it. However, reports suggest that the deal is being delayed due to the Lakers' unwillingness to part with their draft picks.

The Athletic's REPORT: The Lakers have reportedly been reluctant to include a second 1st-round pick in a trade for Kyrie Irving.The Athletic's @jovanbuha : "I think if they were willing to send two first-round picks, Kyrie would be a Laker right now."

Although Durant requested a trade, the Brooklyn Nets have yet to find a suitable trade partner. Although Horry supports a KD-James trade, it is difficult to imagine that happening.

The possibility that the Utah Jazz will trade Donovan Mitchell was brought up on the "Big Shot Bob" podcast. Although it was unexpected, the seven-time champ believes all except two players are untouchable.

Horry said only the Golden State Warriors Steph Curry and Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic are untouchable.

"I think there's only probably one dude in the league right now – two dudes, I say two dudes – that won't be on the trading block. That's Luka and Steph. Everybody else can be traded. I don't care who you are."

When asked if there is a chance the Lakers would move on from James, he said:

"Hell, yeah. Let's say I give you KD and something else. If you're (LA Lakers general manager) Rob Pelinka and someone says, 'I give you KD for LeBron,' you have to do that trade."

The Jazz are entertaining the idea of trading Spida, which makes sense to @RKHorry who thinks the only untouchable guys in the league are Steph and Luka. But what about LeBron if the Nets offered up KD?

Not many would see Durant as an upgrade to James, especially when contending for a title. Although KD is a bucket-getter, he might not bring as much to the table on a general scale.

Nonetheless, sports commentator Skip Bayless supports it. He believes the James-Irving reunion could happen for a year in Brooklyn.

Just read a proposed trade on Bleacher Report that has been hiding in plain sight ... LeBron for KD ... too obvious to be obvious because IT MAKES SO MUCH SENSE. LeBron/Kyrie reunite in the East. Lakers get KD for 4 years, return to power in '23.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are desperate for another title

Anthony Davis, left, and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

The Lakers are a storied franchise, always looking to contend for a title. Although they have not had much success the last two seasons, they stand a great chance with James.

In the four years James has donned the purple and gold, they have only made two playoffs. In 2021, they were eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round as they tried to defend their 2020 title.

"This historic 2020 NBA championship belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers!"

The Lakers are hoping to put together pieces that will help them compete in 2023. Irving is reportedly at the top of that list, as the Lakers believe they will have a great shot with him.

Pairing James and Irving has done wonders in the past. The duo led the Cleveland Cavaliers to three consecutive NBA Finals appearances and won a title in 2016.

While Irving would be a big boost, a lot is riding on Anthony Davis' shoulder. If he stays healthy, he could be the difference-maker.

