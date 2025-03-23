Illinois vs Kentucky NBA Prospect Preview Ahead of High Voltage Clash | 2025 NCAA Second-Round  

The first few days of the NCAA Tournament haven’t brought as many upsets and high-stress moments as previous years. That will improve the quality of matchups going forward, and Sunday will be filled with plenty of such games. Quite a few high-profile prospects will feature throughout the day.

Illinois and Kentucky’s matchup in the Round of 32 contains multiple first-round prospects and more intriguing players. The two biggest-name prospects, Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley will look to continue their strong seasons against an experienced Kentucky team.

The Wildcats don’t have a surefire NBA prospect, but several players — Koby Brea, Otega Oweh, Brandon Garrison — have genuine NBA potential. Let’s preview the prospect matchup between Illinois and Kentucky.

Illinois vs Kentucky NBA Prospect Preview

1) Kasparas Jakucionis

Jakucionis posted a near triple-double in Illinois’s victory over Xavier, controlling the game on the offensive end. He didn’t shoot well from the outside, but Jakucionis carved Xavier’s defense with his playmaking and made his way downhill. Driving limitations are front of mind for many scouts for Jakucionis, so a strong performance there was encouraging.

Against Kentucky, he’ll probably see quite a bit of Otega Oweh matching up with him. Oweh is an excellent defense, capable of shutting down handlers with his lateral quickness and burst. Illinois will need an aggressive, confident Jakucionis to win, and he could exploit some of Kentucky’s weaker perimeter defenders.

2) Will Riley

Riley continues to play the best basketball of his college career, dropping a team-high 22 points against Xavier. He’s an undeniably talented shotmaker, oozing with talent creating shots from all over the floor. Off of the ball, Riley’s movement and smart cutting, next to his spacing, helps him excel.

Kentucky will test RIley’s defense, forcing him to guard quicker and stronger players all over the floor. Riley’s motor and instincts help him stay afloat, but his physicality could limit him against players like Oweh, Andrew Carr and Amari Williams. Still, his scoring can let him erupt at a moment’s notice.

3) Tomislav Ivisic

Against Xavier, Ivisic warped the defense and helped unlock Illinois’s offense. His spacing, which included knocking down four of his nine 3-point attempts, pulled Xavier’s center Zach Freemantle out on the perimeter, opening up drives and cuts to the rim. His high skill with the ball, shooting competency, and passing to cutters all resemble those of an NBA big man.

Kentucky’s offense will challenge Ivisic more than Xavier’s given their constant motion and screening. They often let big men initiate the offense, which will force Ivisic to defend in space. He struggles in this area, and his defensive performance will be critical to monitor for his team’s winning hopes.

4) Otega Oweh

As the season progressed, Oweh has developed as a ballhandler and playmaker for Kentucky. He dished out six assists in his team’s first-round win over Troy, good for his largest assist total of the season. That playmaking benefits from Oweh’s powerful driving, which he should be able to access against some of Illinois’s smaller defenders.

He’s still not a natural lead guard, prone to some shaky decision-making at times. Regardless of his offensive role, his perimeter defense will be essential to checking Jakucionis and Riley. Oweh’s dynamic movement on the ball and screen navigation should lead to turnovers and easy fast break points for his team.

5) Koby Brea

The nation’s best shooter cashed a tidy three of his six triples against Troy and his shooting will continue to be pivotal for Kentucky. Without great wing defenders, Brea could have a field day forcing Illini defenders to chase him around screens. His shooting can warp a game, making life easier for his teammates.

Scouts will monitor what Brea can do aside from shooting. He’ll must display as much basic passing, driving, and defensive aptitude as possible. Hot 3-point shooting can win games in March, and Brea gives Kentucky as good a chance there as anyone.

It could be wise to bet over the points total (170.5) for this game. Both teams can heat up quickly on offense and have defensive limitations. Jakucionis and Riley could explode for hugely productive games and give up similar production to Kentucky on the other end. Even in a critical game like this, this could be a high-scoring affair with the high-powered, 3-point shooting offenses these two teams sport.

